UNC promises to treat all nominees fairly as screening begins

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - File photo by Lincoln Holder

THE UNC will begin screening of candidates for the general elections on November 29, from 6 pm at party headquarters in Chaguanas.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is promising to treat all nominees fairly, including those MPs who opposed her slate in the party’s recent internal elections.

Of the five who broke ranks and opposed Persad-Bissessar’s slate and also called for a change in the UNC leadership, four have filed nominations to stand for re-election.

They are incumbent MPs for Mayaro, Rushton Paray; Tabaquite, Anita Haynes-Alleyne; Chaguanas West, Dinesh Rambally, and Cumuto/Manzanilla, Dr Rai Ragbir. Earlier this year Naparima MP Rodney Charles announced he was bowing out of electoral politics.

Via WhatsApp messages, Persad-Bissessar told the Newsday on November 28, “Every applicant will be treated fairly in the screening process.”

>

She said nominees from the constituencies of Barataria /San Juan, Chaguanas East and San Fernando West, will face the screening committee on November 29. Persad-Bissessar sits on the screening committee.

She explained that background vetting has been going on for months through the verification of information submitted in nomination forms.

“The in-person interviews are just another part of the process that is beginning tomorrow (Friday).”

She did not answer questions about an accommodation with other political parties for the general elections saying only that the party will hold its national executive meeting to further election preparations among other issues.

“Consideration is being given to reopening nominations in the near future,” Persad-Bissessar said.

PNM screenings ongoing

Meanwhile, the People’s National Movement (PNM) is continuing its screening process, the next round, which is scheduled for Monday December 2, at party headquarters – Balisier House.

Among the constituencies to be screened are San Fernando East and Laventille West.

On the night of November 27, the San Fernando East constituency pledged overwhelming and unanimous support to its MP Brian Manning saying he was the preferred choice to face the screening committee on December 2.

>

Manning found favour from members of party groups and the constituency’s executive with a vote of 24-0 over his challenger San Fernando City Corporation councillor Teresa Lynch.

“I have no competition in San Fernando East,” Manning told the Newsday. “I greatly appreciate the support and responsibility entrusted in me by the party groups and party executive of the San Fernando East constituency.

“It is our vibrant membership that makes the party strong and grants the ability and responsibility to serve the people of this country.

“I take this overwhelming support and fresh mandate from the constituency very seriously and promise to place honest and earnest representation at the heart of all that I do, to serve the people of my community and country.”