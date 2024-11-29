Tunapuna mechanic to get $78k for wrongful arrest, imprisonment

THE State has agreed to pay $78,880 in damages, interest, and costs to Tunapuna mechanic Kevon Bascombe for his wrongful arrest and false imprisonment in 2020.

The settlement was finalised on November 28 and compensates Bascombe for a nearly 12-hour detention at the Tunapuna Police Station on June 11, 2020.

Bascombe was arrested in connection with a warrant issued for another individual.

Despite identifying the error, police detained him and took a bare-chested photograph, which was leaked on social media, causing him severe distress and public embarrassment, his claim said.

He was never charged with any crime.

The State admitted liability before Justice Frank Seepersad on October 11 and on November 28, agreed to compensate Bascombe. Master Shurlanne Pierre had been assigned to assess damages.

In his claim, Bascombe said on June 11, 2020, at 5.30 am, police banged on his front door with a search warrant for “Neck.” They entered his home with police dogs, asking for “Neck.”

Bascombe said he denied there were guns or ammunition in the house, but his two brothers and their girlfriends were dragged out of their bedrooms while the police ransacked the rooms.

Bascombe and the others were arrested for alleged offences under the Anti-Gang Act and taken to the Tunapuna Police Station where he again maintained his innocence.

He was questioned about a “Che Lewis,” with whom he said he had no affiliation, photographed bare-chested and then put in a holding cell. He said he was told to sign a statement for his release, which he did, as he feared the police and wanted to leave the police station.

After he signed, he was allowed to leave, and has never been charged for an offence.

Bascombe accused one officer of taking cellphone photographs of him which he said were posted on social media, causing him embarrassment and distress because of the allegation he was part of a gang. He said his business suffered and his children have been bullied.