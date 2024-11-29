TPP opens nominations for general election

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, right, political leader of the Tobago People's Party, alongside deputy political leader Dr Faith BYisrael. - Photo courtesy TPP

THE Tobago People's Party (TPP), headed by THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, is getting in gear for the general election.

In a video posted on social media on November 29, Augustine said the party is opening nominations for general election, constitutionally due in 2025.

He said, "All action groups, you should be receiving official communication from the party that details for you the constitutional steps you ought to take as we vet these candidates and as we provide the best candidates, the best alternatives to represent the people of Tobago in the national Parliament, whenever the Prime Minister decides to call the national election.

"We are ready, we are prepared, and now it is time for you, the membership of the party, to get involved."

The two Tobago seats are currently controlled by the People's National Movement's Shamfa Cudjoe (Tobago West) and Ayanna Webster-Roy (Tobago East). Both have held the seats since 2015.

>

The TPP, which was launched in August 2023, has yet to be battle-tested, but will likely be fighting two elections in one year. The THA elections will also be held in 2025.