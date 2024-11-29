NTA: Politicians must come down to earth

NTA political leader Gary Griffith. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

THE National Transformation Alliance (NTA) has maintained the position of its leader Gary Griffith that politicians must understand what is happening with ordinary people on the ground, rather than accepting huge salary increases.

In a statement on November 29, the NTA said it would not have accepted the recommendations in the Salaries Review Commission's (SRC's) 120th report if it were in government.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert laid the report in the House of Representatives on November 28.

It recommends large salary increases for the PM, other MPs, the President, judges and other public officials.

At a post-Cabinet news conference at Whitehall on November 28, the Prime Minister said government will accept the report. A motion to approve it is currently before the House.

The NTA said, "Politicians need to get down from their ivory towers and experience what is happening on the ground. Only then would they understand how painful it is for citizens who are struggling to make ends meet, and who may not know where there next meal is coming from, to see politicians enriching themselves off taxpayer dollars."

The party added that its comments were not intended to condemn the SRC in any way.

"This is about leadership by example, because we must be willing to get down into the trenches to feel the pain and anguish of citizens to truly appreciate what they are going through on a daily basis, because as politicians our ultimate responsibility is to Serve those we lead."

The NTA said during his tenure as commissioner of police from 2018-2021, Griffith refused the $140,000-a-month salary he was entitled to as CoP (Commissioner of Police), and took the salary of a non-rank-and-file police officer on contract.

"He (Griffith) felt it was necessary to make this sacrifice as rank-and-file officers were not receiving a raise in their salaries. In addition, as part of his character trait of 'Do as I do, not just do as I say,' Mr Griffith led from the front, often accompanying his men on operations."

The NTA said Griffith's actions raised police officers' morale as well as public trust and confidence in the police.