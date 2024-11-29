Claxton Bay couple gunned down, 2 children spared

- File photo

A SHOOTING in Claxton Bay on the night of November 28 has claimed the lives of a couple, two minors including a seven-month-old baby were unhurt.

Scrap iron worker Basdeo Lallan, 49, and his girlfriend Whitney Narine, 21, of Teak Drive in Macaulay died on the spot.

Police said around 9 pm, gunshots were heard and the bodies were later found inside the house with gunshot wounds.

A resident took the children to safety and the St Margaret's and Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, police were notified.

Lallan is the latest family member to be killed. Six years ago, his brother was gunned down next door. Last year his uncle and a cousin, 13, were killed in Rio Claro.

Investigations are ongoing.