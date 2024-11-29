Carter to lead Trinidad and Tobago at next month's World Aquatics Champs

Trinidad and Tobago’s Dylan Carter. - File photo

THREE-TIME Olympian Dylan Carter will headline a three-member Trinidad and Tobago squad for the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25 metres) in Budapest, Hungary from December 10-15.

The Aquatics Sports Association of TT (ASATT) announced the team on November 29.

The 28-year-old Carter ranked 21st at the October 18-November 2 three-legged Swimming World Cup. Carter will be joined by the young pair of Nikoli Blackman and Zuri Ferguson, who made her debut Olympic appearance at the Paris 2024 Games.

Carter will compete in the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 50m backstroke and 50m butterfly events, with Ferguson tackling the 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke and 200m backstroke events.

Blackman will face the field in the 200m freestyle event.

>

Last weekend, while turning out for the University of Tennessee, Blackman shattered his personal best in the 200m freestyle when he clocked one minute, 32.12 seconds (1:32.12) to win the 2024 Tennessee Invitational. The swim earned him the title of the fifth-fastest swimmer in the Caribbean.

The team will be coached by Dexter Brown, with manager Tracy Carter and chaperone Andre Ferguson also in the contingent.

The upcoming meet will be Hungary's first hosting of the World Championships in a 25-metre pool.