Mih Throat Dry – soca parang fusion of fun from Nigel Rojas and T J Max

BAVINA SOOKDEO

This lively soca parang track which features Nigel Rojas, frontman of the roots rock band Orange Sky, is the result of a vibrant collaboration between two lifelong friends and St Anthony’s College alumni – TJ Max (Turnel John) and Rojas.

For fans of Rojas, the venture into soca parang might be unexpected, given his roots in rock. But the infectious energy of this upbeat song has quickly resonated with audiences both in Trinidad and Tobago and abroad.

For TJ Max, 53, this is his first official release, although music has always been a part of his life.

“I grew up in a singing family. Singing was something we did in the house, out in the yard – wherever, however, there was always some kind of rhythm and rhyme going on,” the Brooklyn-based entertainer said.

Born and raised in Trinidad, TJ Max migrated to the US in 1999. A natural entertainer, he’s known for his humour and energy at gatherings in Brooklyn and Queens, often delivering comical, ad-lib performances at weddings and community events.

“I like people, I like vibes,” he said. “If I’m not going, nobody wants to go.”

His admiration for calypso and his childhood experience of meeting soca creator Ras Shorty I, left a lasting impact.

“I was a big fan of Ras Shorty I…I actually got to perform with his group singing Watch Out My Children."

Now, with Mih Throat Dry, TJ Max steps into the industry, aiming to learn the craft while creating songs that bring joy.

The song originated as a simple idea between the old friends, who maintained their bond through a lively WhatsApp group with their class-of-87 peers.

“Nigel and I have been friends since school. One day, I just called him up and said, ‘Let’s do a parang. Call it Mih Throat Dry.' It’s a slogan I’m known for at Caribbean parties.”

“TJ had the idea, and I obliged,” said Rojas. “We’ve both always loved making people laugh and feel good, so this song is exactly that – a musical manifestation of fun and joy for the season.”

Rojas has performed solo locally and in the region at top resorts, hotels and restaurants. His band Orange Sky has released seven full-length albums, done several coast-to-coast US tours, and toured the UK, India and numerous Caribbean islands and has had two US record deals and one UK.

Rojas has composed for top soca artistes like Shurwayne Winchester, Destra Garcia, the late Blaxx, Patrice Roberts, Ravi B, Rikki Jai, Chucky Gordon and more. He has also co-composed with Len "Boogsie Sharpe and Phase II Pan Groove, on the band's 2014 Panorama victory.

“I have also composed for Duvone Stewart and Renegades, winning second place at Panorama 2015,” he said.

For Rojas, Mih Throat Dry was an exciting challenge.

“It’s not my usual genre, but it’s always a joy to try something new, especially with an old friend like TJ.”

Both artistes say Mih Throat Dry has resonated widely, gaining radio play and views online. They attribute the song’s popularity to its authenticity and festive vibe. The pair’s chemistry is evident in the track, which blends humorous lyrics with infectious rhythms.

“We’re stoked to share this with the nation and all Trinbagonians here and abroad,” said Rojas.

TJ Max added: “The love and appreciation from everyone have been overwhelming. This song was a long time coming, and we’re happy it’s bringing joy to people.”

Looking ahead, TJ Max is eager to continue exploring the music industry.

“This is my first release, but I’m taking my time to learn the ropes. One step at a time,” he said.

As for future collaborations, Rojas hinted at possibilities: “Who knows what’s next? For now, we’re just soaking in the joy this song is bringing.”