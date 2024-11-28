COTT elections today: 23 vie for 10 spots

THE Copyright Music Organisation of TT (COTT) is set to get a new executive team of writers, producers, publishers and performers.

The organisation will host an annual general meeting (AGM) at 5 pm on November 28, during which an election for those positions will be held.

Out of 23 candidates in total, four writers, two producers, two publishers and two performers will be chosen.

The candidates for writer, 11 in total, include Curtis Jordan, Quynton Gooding, Ayanah Gordon-Wallace, Stephen Simon John Jr, John Arnold, Rossi Gray, Kerry Mollineau, Ainsley King, Kurt Alister Moore, Levi Mayers and Marc Monsegue.

Only two people are going up for publisher – Shane "Da Voice Box Productions" Gibson and Ottmore "Carotte Music Publishing" Mieres.

Seven in total are vying for the producer positions including Mieres, John Jr and Arnold. The other candidates are Anthony Gonzales, Keon "Last Negus Ent" Cordner, Shawn Stewart and Akinde Project Company.

Three are up for performer positions – John Jr, Arnold and Gooding.

This executive will then choose a president within the coming weeks.

Its website says it has a membership of over 3,700.