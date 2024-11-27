UWI holds free cocoa expo

Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, receives a gift from professor Pathmanathan Umaharan, head of the Cocoa Research Centre at UWI's 2019 World Cocoa and Chocolate Day Expo. -

Chocolate lovers, cocoa farms and entrepreneurs are invited to the World Cocoa and Chocolate Day Expo at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Cooperation on November 29

from 10.30am-6pm and November 30 from 9am-5pm.

The event is open to the public and free of charge.

Held by the Cocoa Research Centre (CRC) of UWI, the expo is a celebration of TT’s rich cocoa heritage and its exciting potential.

It will highlight cocoa’s important role in TT’s economic diversification and feature a wide range of exhibits, performances and activities.

Those attending will discover innovative cocoa-based products including gourmet chocolates, artisanal crafts, jewellery, cosmetics and wines.

>

The expo will also feature traditional cocoa-dancing by rural community groups and the highly anticipated Innovations in Chocolate Cuisine Challenge, in which chefs will craft unique cocoa-infused dishes.

Family-friendly games, tasting sessions and opportunities to engage with local artisans and entrepreneurs will also be part of the experience.

A press release from UWI said the CRC has trained over 250 chocolatiers, supporting the establishment of approximately 60 cocoa value-add start-ups. This demonstrates the sector’s potential to contribute to economic growth, rural development and international trade.

Beyond entertainment, the expo will offer an educational platform providing workshops, live demonstrations and exhibits that deepen understanding of the cocoa industry. Products showcased at the event will also be on sale.