St George’s College calls for help to refurbish furniture

St George's College, Barataria. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

St George’s College is calling on its alumni, PTSA members and supporters to contribute to its upcoming furniture refurbishment project.

A release from the school said the project is aimed at revitalising its facilities, and help and effort are needed to restore the school’s furniture and overall environment.

It takes place on November 30 from 9am-4pm at the school.

The release encourages participants to bring essential items such as grinders, sanding discs, red oxide and paintbrushes.

On September 1, Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly reopened the school in Barataria after it was closed for nearly two years. It had been relocated to the UTT Valsayn campus in October 2022 because of structural issues.

Although $10 million was allocated for repairs, Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein said he is concerned about its readiness. He said the state of the school was still deplorable. He said issues such as missing, rustic and broken furniture, debris and rat droppings were unsettling for parents and staff.

Shortly after it reopened, the school was flooding during heavy rain on September 17. Teachers said the flooding resulted from poor drainage and other structural concerns.

The ministry said the flooding was an isolated issue caused by heavy rain and not linked to recent repairs. Gadsby-Dolly said despite its reopening, further work is necessary to restore the school fully.