Malvern's Willard Harris elected new hockey board president
Malvern Sports Club’s Willard Harris was elected unopposed as president when the TT Hockey Board (TTHB) observed its elections at its 27th annual council meeting at Olympic House, PoS on November 26. Harris will now ascend to the vacant presidential seat after the resignation of former TTHB president Roger St Rose back in May.
Via a media release, the TTHB revealed the new executive, which also includes first vice-president Garth Baptiste (Notre Dame), honorary secretary Reyah Richardson (Harvard Checkers), assistant treasurer Anthony Marcano (Malvern) and elected members Cindy Martin-Faustin (Paragon) and Ayanna McLean (Ventures). All of the above-mentioned TTHB executives were elected unopposed, with Richardson and McLean both retaining their posts to serve another two-year term.
The release said, “due to unforeseen circumstances, several nominees were deemed ineligible for inclusion on the ballot for this year’s TTHB annual council meeting elections” for constitutional reasons.
The release did not disclose the ineligible nominees.
The full TTHB executive is as follows:
Willard Harris – president
Garth Baptiste – first vice-president
Jennifer Lander – second vice-president
Fernando Beatrice – third vice-president
Roger Gomes – honorary treasurer
Anthony Marcano – assistant treasurer
Reyah Richardson – honorary secretary
Rolana Cuffy-Bernard – assistant secretary
Ayanna McLean – elected member
Cindy Martin-Faustin – elected member
