West Indies defeat Bangladesh by 201 runs in 1st Test

From left, West Indies players Shamar Joseph, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Justin Greaves. - Photo courtesy Windies Cricket

THE West Indies bowlers needed just 40 minutes on the fifth and final day's play to wrap up a 201-run win versus Bangladesh in the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, on November 26, after bowling out the visitors for just 132 in their second innings.

On day four, a brilliant showing from Taskin Ahmed (six for 64) dragged Bangladesh back in the game as the West Indies were bowled out for just 152 in their second innings after posting a mammoth 450 in the first.

Set 334 for victory, the visitors were in dire straits at the end of day four, as regular strikes by Kemar Roach (three for 20) and Jayden Seales (three for 45) saw them crawl to an overnight score of 109 for seven.

After leading the West Indies attack with three wickets in the first innings, an aggressive Alzarri Joseph (two for 32) dealt with the Bangladeshi tail on day five. First, Joseph had Hasan Mahmud caught behind for a duck in the second over of the day, before trapping Jaker Ali (31) lbw, as Bangladesh slipped to 129 for nine four overs later.

With his very next ball, Joseph delivered a sickening blow to the back of last man Shoriful Islam, who tried to evade a sharp bouncer. Shoriful survived one more over before he was retired out as the West Indies secured the emphatic win.

It was the regional team's seventh straight Test win against Bangladesh in the Caribbean.

The second Test will bowl off at Sabina Park, Jamaica on November 30.

Summarised scores:

WEST INDIES – 450/9 declared (Justin Greaves 115 not out, Mikyle Louis 97, Alick Athanaze 90; Hasan Mahmud 3/87, Taskin Ahmed 2/76) and 152 (A Athanaze 42, Kraigg Brathwaite 23; Taskin 6/64, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 2/31) vs BANGLADESH – 269/9 declared (Jaker Ali 53, Mominul Haque 50; Alzarri Joseph 3/69, J Greaves 2/34) and 132 (Mehidy 45, J Ali 31; Kemar Roach 3/20, Jayden Seales 3/45). West Indies won by 201 runs.