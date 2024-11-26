Robinson-Regis: Opposition will accept wage increase if approved by Parliament

Minister of Housing and Urban Development Camille Robinson-Regis. - File photo

Minister of Housing and Urban Development Camille Robinson-Regis says whether the Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar accepts the Salaries Review Commission's (SRC's) recommendations or not, once passed in Parliament, opposition members will have no choice but to accept it.

Robinson-Regis spoke to the media after the opening ceremony of the La Horquetta Public Library at Slinger Francisco Boulevard, La Horquetta.

"When the SRC did its work in 2014 and they took the government of the time (People's Partnership), they also laid it and did what the SRC asked to do.

"We have laid the report and I have no comments on what she has said."

At a UNC town hall meeting on November 25, Persad-Bissessar said she did not agree with wage increases for the government or opposition.

She said, "I do not believe the Prime Minister should get an increase at this time. I do not believe the President should get an increase at this time. I do not believe that Kamla Persad-Bissessar should get an increase at this time. No, no! Now is not a time when you're offering people one and two and four per cent.

“It is obscene. It is obscene. It is disrespectful at this time.”

Persad-Bissessar, however, agreed that salaries for public servants and judicial officers should be increased.

The government has the option to accept all the SRC's recommendations, reject all, accept some and reject others, or instruct the SRC to produce another report which it finds acceptable.

In its 120th report, the SRC recommended increases to the salaries of 98.32 per cent of the offices that fall under its purview.