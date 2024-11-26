Let's end gender-based violence in Trinidad and Tobago

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, serves as a sobering reminder of the disturbing epidemic of gender-based violence that continues to plague TT.

Shockingly, 44 per cent of women and girls in our country have endured some form of gender-based violence in their lifetime – far exceeding the global average of 33 per cent.

Even more alarming, reports of domestic violence increased by 42 per cent last year compared to 2021. These figures are not mere statistics; they represent the daily physical, emotional, and mental suffering inflicted on countless women and girls in our communities.

Women and girls are the heart of our families and the backbone of our society. They are our mothers, sisters, daughters, friends, and teachers. We cannot continue to turn a blind eye while they endure such suffering in silence.

In alignment with the United Nations’s 2024 theme for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, "#NoExcuse UNiTE! Invest to Prevent Violence Against Women & Girls!" we must shoulder collective responsibility and take decisive action against gender-based violence.

This includes raising greater awareness, strengthening support systems, enforcing protective laws, and fostering a culture of respect and equality. It is only through unity and persistent effort that we can bring about meaningful change.

Let us commit to this fight – not just on November 25, but every day. Together we can create a future where all women and girls in TT can live free from violence, with dignity and safety.

LEISHA S DHORAY

via e-mail