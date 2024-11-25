Pleasantville, Five Rivers vie for SSFL girls' Big 5 title in Couva

Pleasantville Secondary School coach Brian London celebrates with his team after winning against Moruga Secondary School during the South Zone Girls' Intercol at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Reigning Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) girls' national intercol winners Pleasantville Secondary will go in search of another national title on November 26 when they meet Five Rivers Secondary in the 2024 girls' Big 5 final from 5 pm at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

Led by star forward Nikita Gosine's eight-goal showing, Pleasantville romped to the girls' south zone intercol title on November 22, when they hammered Moruga Secondary by a 17-0 margin.

On the flip side, Five Rivers will be heading into the Big 5 final on the back of a heartbreak loss, after being defeated on penalties by San Juan North Secondary in the east zone intercol final on November 20.

The girls' Big 5 competition has been on hold for a couple of weeks because of the intercol tournament.

Five Rivers booked their spot in the Big 5 final with a 2-1 win against St Joseph's Convent PoS on November 3, with Pleasantville edging Signal Hill Secondary by a 3-2 margin in their semifinal on November 6.

Before the girls' Big 5 final is played, Miracle Ministries Pentecostal High School and Tobago winners Signal Hill will meet in the boys' national intercol quarterfinal from 3 pm at Couva.

Miracle Ministries advanced to the quarterfinal after copping their maiden central zone intercol title with a 4-2 win over outgoing central champs Chaguanas North Secondary on November 18.

Signal Hill cemented their spot in the quarterfinal with a last-gasp 2-1 win over Scarborough Secondary in the Tobago intercol final on November 22.

The winner of the quarterfinal will face south zone champions St Benedict's College in the semifinals on November 29.

North zone champions Fatima College will play east zone winners San Juan North in the other semi on November 28.