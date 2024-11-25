Guyana Amazon Warriors begin quest for inaugural Global Super League title

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi (L) is shown the Global Super League T20 trophy by Guyana president Dr Irfaan Ali at a cricket event which was part of the Indian leader's state visit to Guyana last week. Photo courtesy Global Super League.

CARIBBEAN Premier League (CPL) team Guyana Amazon Warriors will begin their campaign in the inaugural Global Super League (GSL) T20 tournament from 7 pm on November 26 when they face Pakistan's Lahore Qalandars at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

The five-team tournament will run from November 26-December 6, with the winning team walking away with a US$1 million prize.

All matches will be played at the Providence venue, with the Hampshire Hawks (England), Rangpur Riders (Bangladesh) and Victoria (Australia) also competing.

Last week, during a visit from Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, Guyanese president Dr Irfaan Ali unveiled the trophy.

Via a media release, the GSL said the trophy's design was inspired by Guyana's 200-plus waterfalls, including the Kaieteur Falls. The trophy was designed by Indian company Loka Lifestyle.

Former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd, the GSL's chairman, said, "The Global Super League is South America's first standalone T20 tournament and is a fantastic opportunity to showcase beautiful Guyana to the rest of the world.

"With that in mind it is very fitting that the trophy highlights Kaieteur Falls, one of the most stunning landmarks in the region. We are looking forward to seeing which of the five competing teams will claim the trophy."

On Monday, GSL confirmed the varying broadcasters for the tourney, with the matches to be televised in the Caribbean, Australia, Bangladesh, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and the UK. The GSL release also said the matches will be shown on the competition's Facebook and YouTube pages in all markets that don't have a broadcast deal.

The broadcasters for the 2024 GSL tournament are:

Fox Sports – Australia

T-Sports – Bangladesh

Rush – Caribbean

NCN – Guyana

TVG – Guyana

ENetworks – Guyana

Sony – India

Fancode – India

A Sports – Pakistan

Tapmad – Pakistan

Styx Sports – Nepal

Sky Sport NZ – New Zealand

TNT Sports – United Kingdom

Willow TV – USA and Canada

