Frustration, fear over Maraval flooding; residents, businesses count losses

Workers powerwash a driveway covered with silt a day after heavy rainfall caused flooding on Saddle Road, Maraval, on November 24. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Residents and business owners in the Maraval voiced their frustrations, fears and concerns after heavy rains and flooding wreaked havoc on the community on November 23.

When Newsday visited on November 24, the flooding had long subsided, but clean-up efforts from residents and businesses were still under way.

One resident on Saddle Road spoke to Newsday on the condition of anonymity.

The 68-year-old woman, who lives next to her 95-year-old father and 93-year-old mother, said their homes were badly affected by the flooding.

"The water came all the way inside my parent's house. It affected a couple bedrooms and in the living room it came to the first steps."

The woman showed Newsday inside her parents' house, as well as the backyard

She told Newsday the furniture from the living room was power washed and placed in the back of the house to dry, as it had been muddied and wet from the floods.

Newsday also noticed mountains of cushions packed on a counter inside the house.

"All the Christmas decorations – lights and tree – were also destroyed," the woman said frantically.

Wearing her muddied clothes from hours of clean-up, the woman bent over on at least three occasions, holding her knees as she struggled with the strain of standing too long.

Her posture haunched in exhaustion, each movement revealing the toll the effort had taken, as she sought any relief from the discomfort.

"Thankfully, the men that work for me called and asked if we needed help. We began cleaning around 8 am today and it's about 2.30 pm. I've only sat down once for the day."

When Newsday left around 2.45 pm, clean-up efforts were still far from completion.

The woman also said a tank in the back of the house fell over and a pipe was broken.

She said they have done their part in trying to mitigate the effects of flooding at their home.

"We have put a hump at the top of the driveway and put check valves on all the river exits.

"We have sent men multiple times in the river to clear the (tree) roots that cover the check valves. We have done everything humanly possible to save ourselves as no one is coming to help."

She said they have asked the authorities for help, but their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

She said her elderly father lives in fear each time it rains.

"With global warming and the intensity of the rain now, it's very scary.

"We are grateful that we all have life, but it is upsetting that we have to spend all this time and money cleaning."

She approximated that the damages and clean-up efforts would cost her between $4,000-5,000 and said it could be even higher when all the efforts were finished.

Newsday also spoke to two businesses in Royal Palm Plaza, Maraval.

The supervisor of one business said the flooding affected their hours of operation.

She said, "Water came inside all the way down to the end. We closed at 6 pm on Saturday when we usually close at 11 pm.

"Today we opened at 12 noon when we usually open at 8 am."

She said while the flood did not affect any of their stock, the clean-up effort took considerable time and effort.

The owner of Chixx Wing Stop has been at the Royal Palm Plaza since July and said November 23 was the first time they have experienced flooding since being there.

"My mum and daughter were here while I was on a sale in Diego Martin, and they said everything was fine.

"Four minutes later, my chef had to put my daughter on her back to run out the store. The water flooded in from the back."

She said roughly three feet of water took over her 700 square feet business.

"We couldn't get out when the water came in. Water comes in from the back when it rains. It just rushed straight in this time."

She said she estimates the damages and clean-up cost to be roughly $8,000.

"We lost a lot of money by being closed – six hours of sales.

"Plus our chef had a catering job to do. We are still assessing the damage. Everything seems to be working, but we won't know until we finish clean."

She said while she was relieved that her mother and daughter were safe, she was crushed when she came and saw her business flooded.

She knows flooding will affect her business again, as she said it was inevitable.

On November 24, MP for Diego Martin North/East, Colm Imbert shared pictures of Erwin Avenue via X (formerly Twitter) of the clean-up efforts in Maraval at 12 noon.

He said in the caption, "After yesterday's torrential rains in Maraval, government workers are out in force today, cleaning and clearing the affected roads.

"They were also out up to midnight last night. A special shout out to the Ministers of Local Government and Works who are in the field working hard."

Newsday visited La Sevia which was badly affected by the floods around 3 pm.

One resident from Erwin Avenue said flooding usually happens once or twice a year.

"What happens is the Maraval River and water from upper La Sevia backs up and meets."

He confirmed clean-up efforts were started, but stopped.

"They started around 9 am today and were here until around 1 pm."

Newsday saw half Erwin Avenue still with thick piles of mud and debris.

A release from the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government (RDLG) on November 24 said it mobilised its resources and teams to support all communities affected by the rain, flooding and fallen trees.

"RDLG swiftly activated its co-ordinated response in collaboration with critical stakeholders, including the Diego Martin Borough Corporation, the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation, the Ministry of Works and Transport, the TT Fire Service, and the CEPEP Company Ltd.

"On November 24, clean-up efforts have broadened to additional affected areas, including La Seiva, Carenage, Chuma Monka in Petit Valley, and Crystal Stream. Ground teams continue to address the aftermath of landslides, flooding, and debris, working diligently to restore normalcy as quickly as possible."