Local government expands flood cleanup in north Trinidad

A flooded Anderson Terrace in Maraval on November 23. - Photo courtesy Damian Luk Pat

THE Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government said it has mobilised its resources and teams to support communities affected by heavy rainfall and thunderstorms associated with the passage of a low-level trough on November 23.

In a media release on November 24, the ministry said the bad weather caused significant street flooding, flash flooding, and fallen trees, particularly in northern Trinidad.

It said, "Although floodwaters have mostly subsided, numerous landslides have been reported, causing road blockages and property damage in areas such as Upper La Puerta Avenue, La Seiva Road, and Long Circular Road."

The ministry said the Disaster Management Unit has deployed technical teams and heavy machinery to clear these roads and assess the extent of the damage.

The ministry said it swiftly activated its co-ordinated response in collaboration with critical stakeholders, including the Diego Martin Borough Corporation, the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation, the Ministry of Works and Transport (MOWT), the Fire Service, and CEPEP.

"Immediate relief operations were launched, focusing on clearing blocked roadways in Morvant, North Coast Road, and Kavi Crescent in Petit Valley. These efforts extended into the early hours of the morning, concluding around 3 am."

The ministry said it has widened its clean-up operations on November 24 to include La Seiva, Carenage, Chuma Monka in Petit Valley, and Crystal Stream.

"Ground teams continue to address the aftermath of landslides, flooding, and debris, working diligently to restore normalcy as quickly as possible."

The ministry noted the "tireless work of all personnel and agencies involved in this operation and assures the public of its commitment to providing ongoing support."

It encouraged residents to stay alert, prioritise their safety, and report any additional issues to their relevant Corporations.

The ministry advised the public to follow its official communication channels (@rdlgtt) on social media for real-time updates,