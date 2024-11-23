Roof blown away in Aranguez, widespread flooding

A flooded Anderson Terrance in Maraval on November 23. - Photo courtesy Damian Luk Pat

HEAVY SHOWERS have caused widespread street and flash flooding, as well as landslides across Port of Spain and surrounding areas.

A video shared on social media shows fallen trees blocking the pathway leading to Maracas Beach, while another clip captures the murky brown water of the Diego Martin River near the Westmoorings Bridge, dangerously close to spilling over.

One driver, heading west on the Diego Martin Highway near Crystal Stream, filmed a flooded roadway, exclaiming, "Very soon: problems, problems!"

Videos continued to flood social media, showing the chaos caused. In one clip, a driver records himself navigating the flooded streets of Alyce Glen in Petit Valley, while in Aranguez, the roof of an unfinished building is seen flying through the air like paper in the wind.

As is typical during rain, flooding also affected lower Port of Spain, including Lower Richmond Street, City Gate and South Quay.

The Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government in a Facebook post highlighted flooding in Carenage, Blue Basin, Gittens Avenue in Maraval, and Morne Coco Road, Petit Valley.