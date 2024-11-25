FFOS offers $15k reward for stolen Tobago boat

Gary Aboud -

THE NGO FISHERMEN and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) is offering a $15,000 reward for the recovery of a boat stolen from Granby Beach, Tobago, on November 21.

“There are no Coast Guard vessels, so we are left to defend each other,” FFOS corporate secretary Gary Aboud said.

The 28-foot pirogue Firefly, registration number TFT 1896, is equipped with a 200 Yamaha outboard engine, which was also stolen. The boat, owned by Branson Oliverie, is blue inside and white outside.

In a post on social media, Aboud said, “I am making a public appeal to anyone who has any knowledge of the theft and capture of the bandits involved. FFOS has members in Trinidad and in Tobago, so we are offering a cash reward of $15,000 for the capture of these deadly pirates.

“Somebody must know something,” he said.

>

Anyone with information can call Oliverie at 773-0931 or 355 7672.