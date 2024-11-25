202 new dengue cases, no new deaths

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

THE Ministry of Health has said 2,004 cases of dengue fever have been laboratory-confirmed, which means since the last update on October 19, 202 cases have been recorded.

Deaths have remained at 19, since the ministry's last update.

An update from the ministry on November 25 said as at November 22, 1,326 yellow fever notices have been issued to property owners, directing them to clean their surroundings.

Legal proceedings for non-compliance have been considered against 83 of the 1,326.

About dengue fever

The ministry reminded the public that the dengue fever may be spread by the bite of an infected

Aedes aegypti mosquito.

The symptoms appear within five-six days of being bitten and can last for one-two weeks.

It said the symptoms include fever, headaches, pain behind eyes, muscle and joint pains, skin rash, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

It said anyone showing signs or symptoms of dengue should seek immediate medical treatment at their doctor or the nearest health facility.

To help avoid dengue:

The ministry reminded people to eliminate breeding sites of the Aedes aegypti mosquito. It also urged people to: