202 new dengue cases, no new deaths
THE Ministry of Health has said 2,004 cases of dengue fever have been laboratory-confirmed, which means since the last update on October 19, 202 cases have been recorded.
Deaths have remained at 19, since the ministry's last update.
An update from the ministry on November 25 said as at November 22, 1,326 yellow fever notices have been issued to property owners, directing them to clean their surroundings.
Legal proceedings for non-compliance have been considered against 83 of the 1,326.
About dengue fever
The ministry reminded the public that the dengue fever may be spread by the bite of an infected
Aedes aegypti mosquito.
The symptoms appear within five-six days of being bitten and can last for one-two weeks.
It said the symptoms include fever, headaches, pain behind eyes, muscle and joint pains, skin rash, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.
It said anyone showing signs or symptoms of dengue should seek immediate medical treatment at their doctor or the nearest health facility.
To help avoid dengue:
The ministry reminded people to eliminate breeding sites of the Aedes aegypti mosquito. It also urged people to:
- dispose of all unwanted articles, derelict vehicles or appliances in the yard or environs which can collect water and become mosquito breeding grounds
- cover water containers such as tanks, barrels, drums or buckets with a mosquito-proof covering
- cut down and remove all bush or undergrowth that can harbour mosquitoes
- clean drains and guttering to allow the free flow of water
- use mosquito nets and insect repellent when appropriate for personal protection
