TTSPCA gets $50,000 Christmas gift

Sara Maynard-Agostini, standing second right, operations manager of the Trinidad and Tobago Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, her team and some four-legged friends thank the Angostura Foundation team for their generosity. - Photo courtesy Angostura

THE Angostura Foundation and Tito’s Handmade Vodka joined forces to give the animals at the Trinidad and Tobago Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (TTSPCA) a $50,000 gift for Christmas.

In a news release on November 22, Angostura said, "This holiday season, Angostura and Tito’s Handmade Vodka are adding some extra joy to the very special four-legged friends at the Trinidad and Tobago Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (TTSPCA).

"We joined forces with Tito’s to raise funds to donate to the shelter that will sure make tails wag."

It said the Vodka for Dog People initiative kicked off in August and culminated on World Vodka Day.

"Selected restaurants, bars and Angostura’s retail outlets – Solera Wines and Spirits were part of the initiative in which funds for the TTSPCA were generated through the sale of bottles of Tito’s and cocktails.

"Angostura has been providing support to shelters in Trinidad and Tobago over the years, to create better lives for the animals. Tito’s, globally recognised for its Vodka for Dog People initiative and with Angostura being Tito’s official distributor in Trinidad and Tobago, it was the ideal partnership to bring relief to the dogs at the shelter," it added.

Chairman of the Angostura Foundation Dr Sterling Frost said, “One of the aims of The Angostura Foundation is to raise awareness of the need to care for animals, particularly those that are abandoned and abused. Dogs bring so much love and happiness into our lives, and this holiday season, we wanted to give back. We partnered with Tito’s Handmade Vodka to provide support to the TTSPCA so that they can continue their work in rescuing and rehabilitating the dogs.”

Operations manager of TTSPCA Sara Maynard-Agostini said, “The TTSPCA is incredibly fortunate to have the support of the Angostura Foundation and Tito’s. Together, we can transform the lives of animals and foster a compassionate community where every animal is treated with love and respect.”