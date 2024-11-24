Tough day for Trinidad and Tobago teams at RAN Sevens rugby

A Jamaica women’s rugby player is tackled by Mexico’s players during their match, on November 23, 2024 at the Rugby Americas North Sevens Tournament, at Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

One of TT’s three rugby teams was able to notch a win on day two of the 2024 Rugby Americas North Sevens tournament which continued at Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima on November 23.

After surprising Mexico with a 12-5 victory on the first day, the men’s tier one team could not replicate their form and lost 17-5 to Jamaica just after noon on the second day.

Later on, they the TT ruggermen and Cayman Islands battled to a 17-17 drawn result.

The TT women’s A team, which defeated Barbados 36-0, was edged 12-10 by Jamaica on day two, beat the Dominican Republic 15-0 and then were clobbered 22-0 by Mexico.

The women’s B team also suffered a heavy 39-0 defeat to Mexico on day one and were dealt another 33-0 dosing from the Dominican Republic on day two. They tried valiantly against Barbados but were still dominated 14-12 at the final whistle.

Final-day matches continue at the same venue on November 24.

The men’s tier one and women’s winners qualify for the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger in 2025 while the top team from the men’s tier two will be promoted to tier one next year in a promotion-relegation format.

Other Results

Men’s Tier One

Mexico def. Barbados 33-0

Canada def. Bermuda 38-0

Barbados def. Guyana 21-10

Mexico def. Cayman Islands 14-12

Guyana def. Bermuda 12-7

Mexico def. Jamaica 12-10

Men’s Tier Two

Turks & Caicos def. St Vincent & the Grenadines 25-10

Dominican Republic def. Curacao 19-0

Dominican Republic def. Turks & Caicos 31-0

Curacao def. St Vincent & the Grenadines 31-0

Women

Mexico def. Jamaica 19-12

Barbados def. Dominican Republic 12-0