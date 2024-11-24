Anthony Allum, Coen Mack cop Jr Grade Squash A and B titles

- Photo courtesy Pexels

Anthony Allum played unbeaten to capture this year’s Junior Grade Squash tournament “November to Remember” group A title at QPCC’s club courts in Port of Spain on November 16.

Allum got past Sanjiv Mungal 11-5, 11-7, 11-4 in the title match, sweeping the competition without dropping a game.

Earlier, he defeated Marcus Camps Campin 11-4, 11-1, 11-5 before getting past Ross D’Juran 11-2, 11-8, 11-7.

Mungal earned silver and D’Juran bronze, while Campin rounded the top fur finishers.

Coen Mack also won the B division with a flawless run through the rounds in the round robin tourney.

>

Mack defeated Olivia Allum 3-0 in the final match but also bettered runner-up Evan Ghuran 3-0, third place Vitala Chattergoon 3-2, Saanvi Chattergoon 3-0 and Nixon Callender 3-1.

The novice category, group C, saw 16 players competing in a knockout-style draw. Rahim Mohammed delivered a standout performance to secure first place in a nail-biting final against Jess D’Juran, where prevailed 11-6, 9-11, 11-4.

Sevastian Hosein placed third after a hard-fought 7-11, 11-7, 12-10 match against Javed Ishmael, who came in fourth, while Liam Messiah clinched the consolation plate title.

Special prizes were awarded to Olivia Allum (most improved female), Marcus Camps Campins (most improved male), Gabriella Ellis (youngest female novice) and Jordan Webb (youngest male novice). The most promising athlete went to Callendar while Isabel Maharaj copped the most promising novice award.

A TT Squash Association statement said the tournament “proved invaluable for developing junior squash in Trinidad and Tobago.”

“It highlighted the depth of talent among the nation’s young players while inspiring them to strive for greater sports achievements.”