Trinidad and Tobago men stun Mexico in RAN opener

Agboola Silverthorn of TT scores a try against Mexico at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima on November 22. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

CHEERS bellowed through the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima on November 22 as Trinidad and Tobago’s men came from behind to secure an unlikely and dramatic 12-5 victory over Mexico in both teams’ 2024 Rugby Americas North (RAN) tournament opener.

Their victory and the women’s team’s 37-0 drubbing win over Barbados put both in a prime position to take the top spots in their respective round-robin groups.

The match was tense and fairly scrappy at the onset, with Mexico holding a 5-0 lead until the dying moments. A determined TT turned the match on its head with two late tries, sending the sparse home support into a frenzy.

Earlier in the day, TT’s women set the tone for their tournament with a dominant 37-0 victory over Barbados. The hosts imposed themselves from the onset, scoring back-to-back tries.

In contrast, the TT women’s ‘B’ team faced a tougher challenge, struggling to make an impact in their match against Mexico, which ended in a 34-0 loss.

They will be eager for a change in fortunes as they kick off day two against the Dominican Republic at 9 am.

The TT men’s team appeared to be on the back foot for much of their match against Mexico. Mexico capitalised on a rare lapse in TT’s defence to score their only try of the match midway through the first half.

TT’s players could not breach Mexico’s solid defence, but kept their composure and came alive at crunch time. With two minutes remaining, vice-captain Ruairi O’Farrell showed his playmaking skill with a brilliant kick pass, setting up substitute Isaiah Small for a powerful sprint through Mexico’s defence to level the score at 5-5. The crowd erupted and perhaps sensed a possible win.

With the momentum now firmly with TT, they found themselves with one last opportunity as a scrum in the middle of the pitch gave them a platform to attack. Agboola Silverthorn kept true to his reputation, and given one chance, charged through Mexico’s defensive line, shrugging off a determined tackle to score the match-winning try.

O’Farrell, composed under pressure, slotted the conversion as the final whistle blew, giving TT a thrilling 12-5 victory.

The victory will give TT a boost ahead of their next fixture against 2023 finalists Jamaica on day two. Reigning RAN Sevens champions Canada got past Guyana 29-0.

Earlier in the day, TT’s women’s team wasted no time asserting their dominance, steering to a commanding 37-0 win.

Ketara Munroe was unstoppable, scoring two quick tries in the first few minutes. Leah Kintiba added a third before the first half concluded.

The second half saw more of the same, with Munroe completing her hat-trick to put the match beyond Barbados’ reach. Akila Lowman proved an inspired second-half substitute, scoring three tries in quick succession, ensuring a comprehensive TT victory. Designated kicker Nicolette Pantor converted one of the tries.

The women’s first team will return to the turf at 9.22 am on November 23 against a Jamaican outfit who defeated the Dominican Republic 40-12 on day one.

The tournament will continue on November 24 with playoff matches, starting at 8.30 am.

TT men’s team

Shakeel Dyte (captain), Ruairi O’Farrell (vice-captain), Nigel Ballington, Keon Sylvester, Jonathan Taylor, Donté Hazzard, Isaiah Small, Jahreem George, James Phillip, Keston Earle, Agboola Silverthorn and Keishon Walker. Reserves: Atiba Rodney and Damian Wilkinson.

TT women’s team

Leah Kintiba (captain), Aqiyla O’Brien (vice-captain), Teresita Dillon, Kanisha Vincent, Latifah Carliste, Kyiala Simon, Alyssa Fields, Nicolette Pantor, Ketara Munroe, Apphia Glasgow, Akila Lowman and Thea Marrast.

TT women’s ‘B’ team

Ts Davis (captain), Ornella George (vice-captain), Fay-Ann Johnson, Kalena Burke, Aaliyah Davis, Abigail Adams, Chaneisha John, Elektra Dennis, Shenika Paul, Special Ryan, Nathalia Cadiz and Quaneisha Oliver. Reserves: Rebecca Dickson, Onica George, Marika Mendez & Julene Thomas.

Results – Day One

Men’s tier one

TT 12 – 5 Mexico; Canada 29 – 0 Guyana; Barbados 19 – 7 Bermuda; Jamaica 22 – 21 Cayman Islands

Men’s tier two

Turks and Caicos 5 – 31 Curaçao; Dominican Republic 46 – 0 St Vincent & the Grenadines

Women

TT 37 – 0 Barbados; Jamaica 40 – 12 Dominican Republic; Mexico 39 – 0 TT ‘B’

Day Two Fixtures (November 23)

Women

TT ‘B’ vs Dominican Republic, 9.00 am

TT vs Jamaica, 9.22 am

TT vs Dominican Republic, 12.40 pm

TT ‘B’ vs Barbados, 1.02 pm

TT vs Mexico, 3.36 pm

TT ‘B’ vs Jamaica, 3.58 pm

Men’s tier one

TT vs Jamaica, 11.56 am

TT vs Cayman Islands, 3.14 pm

