Trinidad and Tobago, India sign agroprocessing MoU

SHAKE ON IT: Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne shakes hands with India's External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar after the signing of an MoU on agro-processing initiatives at the Caricom-India Summit in Guyana. Looking on are Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and India's PM Narendra Modi, 2nd from right. PHOTO COURTESY THE FOREIGN AND CARICOM AFFAIRS MINISTRY -

THIS country has signed a memorandum of understanding with India to facilitate development of an integrated automated fruit and vegetable processing industry.

Signing the MoU on behalf of TT was Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne, while External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar signed on behalf of the Indian government.

The signing took place at the Caricom-India Summit which began on November 20 in Georgetown, Guyana. The Caricom secretariat is head-quartered in that country.

A release from the ministry said the MoU paves the way for the creation of economic and employment opportunities in the field of agro-processing, through the provision, by India, of up to US$1 million in financing and technical assistance to TT.

The project will be implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries through the National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation (Namdevco).

>

The release said the signing was a further step towards the deepening of ties and the expansion of the areas of co-operation between both countries.

The prime minister led TT's delegation to the summit with the team also including Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, and Minister in the Ministry of Legal Affairs Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal.

Energy Minister Stuart Young is acting as prime minister until Dr Rowley’s return.

The summit saw India's delegation led by that country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaging with regional heads of government on strengthening relations while discussing co-operation in agriculture and food security, health and pharmaceuticals, and science and innovation, among other areas.

While in Guyana, Rowley in his capacity as chairman of the Caricom Prime Ministerial Sub-Committee on Cricket, also chaired a meeting of the committee.

On November 22, he also addressed Caricom heads of government in his capacity as head responsible for crime and security at the second regional symposium on violence as a public health issue.

In April 2023, TT hosted the first regional crime symposium, to promote dialogue and regional action for violence reduction and crime prevention. The symposium was held at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain.

It is not known when Rowley and the TT delegation will return home. In the meantime, Energy Minister Stuart Young is acting as prime minister while Housing and Urban Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis is acting as Attorney General.