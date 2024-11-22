Divine voices of St Gabriel’s...wins The Heart of Parang

St Gabriel's Girls' parang band with vice principal Danita Howell, at right, and at left is music teacher Lisa Darmanie-De Quinone, next to her is Trisha Matthew De Bique. At the back is Lloyd Gervais, cuatro player from San Jose Serenaders. - Yvonne Webb

Voces Divinas De San Gabriel, which means "divine voices of St Gabriel’s," could not be a more fitting name for the 2024 National Junior Parang champions.

This is the second win for St Gabriel’s Girls' RC Primary School of Lord Street, San Fernando, in the three years it has entered the competition. Its last win was in 2019.

The pupils not only secured victory among the 23 competing primary schools and get to keep the challenge trophy for a year, but Mia Ballantyne also took the special prize for Best Lead Female Vocalist.

The competition, titled El Corazón de Parranda – The Heart of Parang, was hosted by the National Parang Association of Trinidad and Tobago (NPATT) with partners Flavorite and the Ministry of Education. It took place on November 16-17 at Holy Cross College, Arima. Twenty-three primary schools performed on November 16, while 16 secondary schools were judged on November 17.

St Gabriel's dethroned Morvant Anglican Primary which won the title in 2022 and 2023.

Musical accompaniment for the selection, El Gran Nacimiento La Familia de Rio Claro, was provided by members of the San Jose Serenaders: Lloyd Gervais on cuatro, Michael Lezama on drums and Mario Pierre on maracas.

"Mia's voice was just befitting of that particular song," trainer Lisa Darmanie-De Quinones said in an interview at the school on November 18, when the students were celebrated.

Voces Divinas also captured the Best Parang Icon Presentation, a new category in this year’s competition. Their presentation, in the form of a skit, paid tribute to the late Sydney Granger of La Familia de Rio Claro parang group.

The skit was created by Darmanie-De Quinones and told a story about two villagers, Aunties Marlene and Sheila, reminiscing about Granger and his music, while one of La Familia’s songs blares from a radio in the background.

Darmanie-De Quinones, a St Gabriel’s alumna, music teacher and judge of the NPATT, said she did not give the pupils a script.

“I told them to tell the story, draw in the audience to the story, and they did an amazing job.”

She said they chose La Familia because it is a group that really embodies traditional parang.

"A lot of the parang songs have errors in them, (and) not many of them are well-constructed, but people sing them with pride every year.

"La Familia's song was well-constructed and, they have such a strong heritage when it comes to passing on the legacy from one generation to the other.

"I think that was so inspiring for the children."

Darmanie-De Quinones, who runs a bilingual musical school with her husband, who is of Venezuelan heritage, said the icon presentation category was less about competition.

"It was more about an engaging way to bring the children into understanding more about the parang culture, to connect them with the language and understanding the meaning of what they were saying in the song.

"Considering that some in the audience may not understand Spanish, we also added animal sounds, like that of a rooster crowing, so even if you did not understand, you could have figured a little of what they were singing."

NPATT has been providing platforms to keep parang alive while, at the same time, using the artform which emerged from TT's Hispanic heritage, to educate and engage the public.

Darmanie-De Quinones commended the NPATT for keeping parang alive.

"My husband was in shock when he came to the first festival, because this parang is dying, dead, almost gone in Venezuela. We are the ones keeping it alive, and Venezuelans come here and are amazed to see how alive it is in our country."

She disagreed, however, that parang is Christmas-centred.

"The association has made parang about the birth of Jesus Christ and the Annunciation.

"It is much deeper.

"People think parang is just for Christmas, but it is more like extempore. When you check the history, back in the days fellas just sang off the cuff, on the spot, improvising."

She said Toco Panyol, a group she is a part of, is doing research to authenticate and record the history.

A bilinguist, Darmanie-De Quinones stepped away from the judges' bench to help her alma mater with pronunciation, interpretation and costuming. She said the girls exceeded her expectations.

In keeping with the celebratory mood associated with San Fernando’s 36th anniversary of city status, the winners were hailed by staff and students and parish priest Fr David Khan at the school on November 18, the actual City Day.

Commenting on their success, San Fernando mayor Robert Parris said, "The girls from St Gabriel's are simply amazing. Not only do they meet the highest academic standards, but they also excel in the performing arts.

"I must give credit to all those who see the importance of having a well-rounded child, and the development and investment into the arts can only put St Gabriel's RC in a standard above the rest. Congratulations."

Khan congratulated them on their outstanding achievement.

“We are thrilled to celebrate your incredible success and the prestigious titles you’ve brought home. Your hard work, talent and dedication have truly paid off, bringing pride not only to your school but to our entire community. Thank you for sharing your passion for our cultural heritage and for inspiring others through your vibrant performance.

“May this be the first of many more victories.

Felicidades!”