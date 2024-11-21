India PM offers help to Caricom countries

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses members of Parliament, in Georgetown, Guyana, November 21. - AP PHOTO

FERRIES, yoga lessons, millet farming and cancer treatment were just a few areas in which Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to help the countries of Caricom.

He addressed the Caricom-India Summit in Guyana, on November 20.

Arriving from the G20 meeting in Brazil into Guyana at midnight on November 19, Modi received the keys to the city of Georgetown by Guyanese President Dr Irfaan Ali.

The next day he addressed Caricom leaders in Hindi, which translators then voiced in English. Modi said, "India has always worked together with Caricom to address challenges whether it was covid, natural disasters, capacity building or development work. India has moved forward, shoulder to shoulder with all of you, as a trustworthy partner."

He welcomed progress made on "several new and positive initiatives" discussed at the first Caricom-India Summit, held in 2019 on the fringes of the UN General Assembly.

"In order to strengthen future co-operation, I would like to place before you some suggestions.

"These proposals are based on seven key pillars. These pillars are CARICOM."

He gradually revealed his acronym to refer to: Capacity Building; Agriculture and Food Security; Renewable Energy and Climate Change; Innovation, Technology and Trade; Cricket and Culture; Ocean Economy; and Medicine and Healthcare.

On Capacity Building, he said India has helped Caricom with scholarships, training and technical assistance.

"Today, I propose an additional 1,000 slots for IT scholarships given by India over the next years." Those present applauded keenly.

"In order to promote the technical training and skills development of youth, we had set up a technical development centre in Belize. We will expand its scale and size so that it can be used by all Caricom countries.

"We will also work on creating a forensic centre for the Caricom region."

Modi said for continuous capacity building for civil servants in his country, India had created the IGOT portal.

"On this portal there are online courses available in areas such as technology, administration, law and education. A similar portal can be created for Caricom countries."

Calling India "the mother of democracy", he said his country was also willing to provide training to this region's parliamentarians.

On Agriculture and Food Security, he said drones, digital farming, mechanisation and soil testing has let India transform its farming sector.

He said India has promoted millet, in line with a recent UN declaration of 2023 being the Year of Millet, in line with the crop's importance.

"Millets are a super food that can grown in any kind of climate.

"For Caricom countries as well this can become an effective means of addressing climate change and improving food security."

Modi said sargassum seaweed is a big problem in the Caribbean affecting the hotel and tourism sector. "In India we have developed a technology to make fertiliser using this seaweed. This technology can not only help you to solve this problem but can also increase crop yields. India is ready to share all these experiences with Caricom countries.

On Renewable Energy and Climate Change, he said environmental challenges were a priority for all.

Modi said has created international collaborations on solar energy, disaster resilient infrastructure, and biofuels. Glad Caricom had joined the solar alliance, he invited member States to join the other alliances. "We propose we can help make at least one government building solar-powered in each of the Caricom countries." Guests clapped.

On Innovation, Technology and Trade, he said India is a technology start-up hub, with innovations having stood the test of time and having met the needs of India's very diverse society. He said India's public digital infrastructure known as India Stack has revolutionised every sector of India's economy.

"Today in India, direct benefit transfers are being made to millions of people with just one click." He said countries like the UAE, Singapore, France, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Mauritius are now connected to UPI, that is, the Unified Payment Interface made in India.

"It is my suggestion that we work together for its adoption by Caricom countries as well." He cited another ICT platform.

"For the common man to be able to store all documents carefully, we have made the cloud-based DigiLocker Platform. We can start this as a pilot project in Caricom countries as well." Modi said to make public procurement convenient and transparent, India has developed an e-market portal. "On this portal everything from medical equipment to computers, furniture and even kids toys are available. We will be happy to share this a portal with Caricom countries."

Modi then listed five T's – trade, technology, tourism, talent and tradition – for possible India/Caricom collaboration.

"In order to promote these five T's we can create an online portal to connect the private sector and stakeholders of all countries."

He said India was also quickly advancing in the small medium enterprise (SME) sector (seemingly addressing "Trade".)

Modi recalled that at the first Caricom-India Summit, India had announced a grant of US$1 million for SME projects."We must accelerate its implementation."

Apparently referring to "Technology", he said India was advanced in space technology. "By leveraging space technology, we can work together in areas such as resource mapping, climate studies and agriculture in Caricom countries." He said by 2027, India will launch a satellite for environmental and climatic observation and he vowed to share the data obtained with all countries including the global south (which includes Caricom countries.)

Modi then reverted to the list of seven pillars of the CARICOM acronym, focusing on Cricket and Culture.

"Cricket is a big and important connecting link between our countries, whether the final of the 1983 Cricket World Cup, or IPL. India has a special attachment to cricketers from the West Indies. The T20 World Cup here this year has increased the attraction of Indian cricket fans towards the Caribbean."

He quipped, "I don't think it is just because India won the World Cup here." Everyone giggled.

Modi suggested greater Caricom-Indian cricket relations, singling out the training of young women cricketers from each Caricom nation.

Seemingly speaking on culture, Modi proposed an event, The Days of Indian Culture, to be held in Caricom countries.

"With the popularity of Bollywood, we can also organise a film festival along with Caricom countries."

He spoke on Ocean Economy plus Maritime Security. "I propose that in order to enhance connectivity in this region, we supply passenger and cargo ferries." Guests applauded.

Modi mentioned maritime mapping and hydrography. "Last year Caricom launched a maritime security strategy. In this strategy to fight drug trafficking, piracy, illegal fishing (and) human-trafficking, untapped potential for economic co-operation has also been underlined.

"India would be happy to enhance co-operation with all of you in all of these areas."

On Medicine and Healthcare, he said health security in Caricom was a high priority for India.

He said India focuses on making quality and affordable healthcare available to the common man.

Saying India has opened certain health centres towards this end, he said India can do similar in Caricom countries.

Modi said this effort could be accelerated if Caricom countries had agreements to recognise Indian pharmacopoeia, meaning an official list of drugs.

"We will also consider setting up drug testing labs in Caricom countries."

Saying cancer was a problem in Caricom countries, he said India can supply a cancer therapy machine called Siddharth Two.

Promising trauma treatment for remote areas of Caricom, he said, "We would be happy to provide these remote hospitals to our friends in Caricom."

To help combat diabetes and hypertension, he said India could send yoga teachers to Caricom countries.

"We can make this a part of the school curriculum to encourage introduction from a young age." He recalled the UN in 2015 had deemed a Day of Yoga.

Modi concluded, "All of these are based on your priorities and your needs. That is the core principle of our co-operation.

"I seek to hear you views on these. Thank you."

Later, a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said the Prime Minister and other Caricom leaders expressed gratitude for India’s generosity and committed to strengthening this relationship.

Dr Rowley said India is among one of Trinidad and Tobago's oldest friends with diplomatic cooperation spanning several decades.

He proposed the establishment of a standing committee of Caricom and India to ensure that the proposed initiatives are implemented.

Rowley and Modi also met for bilateral talks on deepening and strengthening ties in cyber security training, digital transformation and national security. The OPM statement said at the 2019 Caricom-India meeting, they had discussed co-operation in renewable energy and climate change through a US$150 million credit line from India.