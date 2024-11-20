SSFL seeks legal advice on status of St Benedict's star Derrel Garcia

St Benedict's College's Derrel Garcia, centre, tries to weave his way through the St Anthony's defence during an SSFL Premiership match at the St Anthony's College Ground on October 7, in Westmoorings - File photo by Daniel Prentice

THE Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL), headed by president Merere Gonzales, have sought legal advice ahead of their critical ruling on the status of St Benedict's star player Derrel "Zum Zum" Garcia.

Benedict's are unbeaten in the 2024 SSFL season, and the south zone school finished atop the 16-team premier division table with 41 points – finishing six points clear of last year's premier division winners Fatima College and outgoing national Intercol champs Presentation College (San Fernando).

However, even before Benedict's finished their impressive unbeaten 15-game run in the league campaign, questions were raised about the eligibility of the league's top scorer Garcia, who missed a year of school after jetting off to Spain for a stint with Intercity Academy after the start of the 2023 season.

His return to the Benedict's colours for the 2024 season was key for coach Randolph Boyce's team, as the 17-year-old national youth player plundered in 17 goals, including key goals against Fatima, Presentation, St Anthony's College and East Mucurapo Secondary.

Via a release on November 19, the SSFL said, "please be informed that the SSFL has sought legal advice from Mr Tyrone Marcus on the bonafide status of Master Derrel Garcia of St Benedict's College."

"On receipt of the said legal advice," the release said, "it shall be submitted to the disciplinary committee for its consideration."

The SSFL has not yet established a timeline for the final verdict. Marcus, a prominent sports attorney, is a law lecturer at the University of the West Indies, a past member of the NORCECA Volleyball Legal Commission and a former legal advisor at the Ministry of Sport and Community Development.

After a meeting held by the SSFL's disciplinary committee on November 14, a committee member disclosed that more information was needed for the league to rule decisively on the matter.

Last month, the SSFL reached out to the Ministry of Education for "confirmation on the bonafide status" of Garcia.

The November 7 response from the acting Chief Education Officer Aaron Ramrattan confirmed Garcia's parents requested "study leave" from August 2023 to May 2024 for the youngster to pursue a football scholarship.

Ramrattan's letter to the SSFL said that on September 25, Garcia's parent "requested his reinstatement" at the school. The letter also confirmed Garcia resumed his attendance at St Benedict's on October 8.

Before he resumed attendance at school, though, Garcia left his mark on the field as he scored a brace in a 3-1 victory over Fatima on October 5, before scoring a second-half winner away to St Anthony's on October 7.

With the ball now in the SSFL's and Marcus' court, it remains to be seen if Benedict's and Garcia will get to bask in glory for their exploits in the premier division season.