Ruby Parris: Theatre is a calling

Ruby Parris modelling for Port of Spain Virtual Fashion Week. - Photo courtesy Studio 28 Udean Joseph

Actor Ruby Parris says theatre is about telling stories that provoke thought, inspire change and bring solace. For her it’s a calling that’s about more than applause.

“If even one person in the audience feels moved by what I do, then I’ve done my job.

"Acting has taught me that it’s okay to be vulnerable, that there’s power in embracing your truth.

"My journey isn’t just about me; it’s about the connections we make and the stories we leave behind. And if my story inspires someone else to take that leap, then every step of this path will have been worth it.”

Parris, 29, said her acting career began at four at Briggs Preparatory School in Diego Martin, when she played Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol.

“Mrs Carew, my drama teacher, must have seen something in me, though I’m still not sure what it was.

"I didn’t just memorise my lines; I memorised everyone else’s too. I was cuing actors backstage and insisting that my pyjamas had to have thin stripes, because that’s what Scrooge wore in the illustrations.

"Even then, I was all in. Looking back, that moment lit a fire in me. I didn’t fully understand it at the time, but I knew I had found something I loved.”

She said her love of performing grew as she grew older. She became the go-to MC at St Theresa’s Girls' RC, De Woodbrook, where Carew also taught.

“Concerts, presentations, you name it, I was there, revelling in the joy of making people feel something. It wasn’t about the attention, even then; it was about connection, about creating moments that mattered. That passion followed me to St Joseph’s Convent, Port of Spain, where I found the stage to be my refuge during the turbulence of adolescence.”

The school didn’t offer theatre arts at the CSEC level, so she did French, Spanish and English literature.

“At the time, it felt like a compromise, but those subjects became the foundation for skills I never realised I’d need. Later, when I worked with actors from diverse cultural backgrounds, those languages became bridges.”

Parris said she began building her acting dream during university. She did a BA at UWI, St Augustine, immersing herself in the richness of Caribbean theatre.

“I performed in plays like Dr Efebo Wilkinson’s Bitter Cassava and Derek Walcott’s Ti-Jean and His Brothers, gaining a deeper appreciation for our stories and culture. Then came The Tempest, where I took on the role of Miranda, diving headfirst into Shakespeare’s world.

"Each performance taught me something new, not just about the craft, but about myself.”

She said she wanted to expand her horizons after graduating from UWI, and British theatre had always intrigued her, so she did her MA in acting at the University of East London.

“Those years were transformative. I worked with immersive theatre companies like Zu-UK and toured with Brolly Productions, experiencing styles of storytelling I had never encountered back home. The UK was a whirlwind – films, immersive theatre, and even seeing my face plastered across the London Underground in promotional posters.

“It felt like my career was on the cusp of something big.

"One of the most surreal moments came when I performed at Expo Dubai 2020 for an audience that included ambassadors, Sikhs and princes. It was humbling and exhilarating to represent TT on such a grand stage.”

The covid19 pandemic brought her home to Trinidad and Tobago and forced her to reimagine her path.

“Joining the National Theatre Arts Company of TT (NTACTT) was a pivotal moment. As a full-time actor, I’ve had the privilege of working under the guidance of (director) Belinda Barnes, whose mentorship pushed me to confront fears I had buried for years.”

She said one of the most transformative roles she played was Jean in Tony Hall’s Jean and Dinah in 2023.

“Jean’s resilience and rawness challenged me in ways I hadn’t anticipated. Her defiance and resistance to facing her own traumas mirrored parts of myself I hadn’t yet addressed. Through that role, I realised how much fear had been holding me – just fear of failure, but fear of success. It’s ironic, isn’t it? You work so hard to succeed, only to be terrified of what it might mean. That role broke something open in me, and I gave more of myself to my craft than ever before.”

She has also acted in the Baggasse Company's Dan the Travelling Man, Boundless Productions' No Boundaries 2024 and appeared as Lorraine in Mical Teja's music video for Runaway, among others.

In addition to working with NTACTT, Parris said her decade of experience in theatre had naturally shaped her into a devising artist: she learned to craft and tell stories collaboratively.

“These skills have also led me to take on the role of a logistics manager with wOw Events and Spirit Mas, two incredible companies that are deeply committed to preserving and enhancing our traditional practices and cultural experiences. Each role complements the other – my work in theatre fuels my creativity and passion for storytelling, while my work in event logistics gives me a broader perspective on how the arts can impact and inspire entire communities. It’s a balance that keeps me grounded and constantly growing.”

But Parris dreams of returning to the UK to continue growing in a space that values her craft.

“I want to represent TT on an international stage, showcasing the immense talent of our people.

"One day, I hope to establish a conservatory here at home, a space where young actors can be nurtured and empowered to pursue their dreams without fear or shame.”

Parris said she also had some lofty goals, as she would love to be the first person from TT to win an Olivier (the highest honour in British theatre, equivalent to the BAFTA (British Academy Film Awards for film and television), a BAFTA, or even an EGOT (the grand slam of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards).

“But it’s not about personal accolades. It’s about creating a legacy that opens doors for others, paving the way for a future where our stories, our voices, and our talents are celebrated worldwide.”