Book gives insights into broadcasting career

Stephen Cummings -

Broadcast journalist Stephen Cummings has shared his extensive work experience in a book titled Principles of Broadcasting.

His goal is to equip the next generation of media professionals with valuable industry insights.

Through Principles of Broadcasting, the media broadcast training coach and educator said he hopes to inspire both newcomers and seasoned broadcasters, offering them practical tools to thrive in this competitive field.

JFI Sound Systems published the 141-page book on January 28.

>

Cummings donated a copy to the Alma Jordan Library at The UWI, St Augustine, expanding its collection with the addition of an important new educational resource.

A media release on April 3 said the textbook was presented to librarian Arlene Dolabaille.

The statement said it is a comprehensive guide especially for students from forms three to five, tertiary and pre-university levels.

“It covers broadcasting history, modern techniques and evolving digital media,” the statement said.

Cummings expressed gratitude for UWI’s recognition of the text’s educational value.

“This book aims to inspire and educate the next generation of media professionals,” he said.

He said readers have a solid foundation in the principles that drive successful broadcasting, whether on-air, online or through other platforms.

Principles of Broadcasting is the first published book for Cummings who is with the radio station, Isaac 98.1 FM The Promise.

>

When asked what inspired him to write the book, he said it was his 20-plus years of experience in the industry.

“I felt that knowledge can only be preserved if it is shared with others whose desire it is to be knowledgeable,” he said.

“This book was written for anyone who has a keen interest in broadcasting – whether as an aspiring broadcaster, media student, or industry professional looking to strengthen his or her knowledge.”

The book is divided into 19 chapters, each providing step-by-step explanations and practical examples.

Cummings breaks down technical jargon, giving readers a clear understanding of the processes behind broadcasting.

“The book also helps readers develop practical skills – such as writing scripts, conducting interviews, editing audio/video, and understanding broadcast equipment directly applicable to real-world broadcasting environments.

“It prepares readers to navigate the ever-changing landscape of broadcasting, helping them stay ahead of emerging trends and technologies.

His extensive background spans radio, television and digital platforms where he has developed impactful programmes and trained aspiring and professional broadcasters to meet industry standards.

Cummings has been actively involved in initiatives aimed at nurturing young people. Notably, in November 2024, he held an online workshop for students in Tobago focusing on enhancing their storytelling, writing and digital literacy skills.

>

The book is available on Amazon. Hard copies are available from the author at a cost which will include delivery or postal delivery to any part of TT.

The book is expected to be available at RIK and other bookstores in the upcoming weeks.

For more info: 268-5103 or e-mail pojtraining092022@gmail.com.