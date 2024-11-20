Hillview PTA Mingle on D Hill on Nov 23

THE Hillview College Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) is getting into the holiday spirit with Mingle on D Hill, a Christmas cooler party, on November 23.

The event takes place at Garden Sanctuary, Centre of Excellence, Macoya, from 6pm to midnight. Tickets are priced at $300.

The event promises to be a treat, to get all patrons into the Christmas spirit with live entertainment from a parang band.

Los Buenos Parranderos will headline the event, singing a number of parang hits and classics to have patrons singing and dancing.

There will be a fully stocked bar, complimentary doubles, delicious food, complimentary gourmet sno-cones, sorrel and ponche de creme, with or without alcohol, and product sampling. There will also be door prizes and entertainment from a 95.1FM DJ.

Tickets can be sourced at the Hillview College administration office, Xtra Foods, Mamma Mia, Fuze Trincity, Zareen's (Cunupia) and on islandetickets.com. For more information call 740-0140, 298-6149 or 682-0400.