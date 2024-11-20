Fire destroys building at Malick Secondary School
STUDENTS at Malick Secondary School were evacuated on November 20 after a massive fire at the school.
The flames began in a storage room in a small prefabricated building referred to as Block F.
Students told Newsday the room contained computer parts, benches and tables. It also houses a server room, a library and a conference room.
The massive flames destroyed the building and emitted billowing black smoke.
Fire officers from the San Juan fire sub-station received a call around noon and were able to get the fire under control within two hours.
Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said no students were injured and school was dismissed early as a result of the fire.
