Chairman: Tourism Trinidad focusing on visitor experience

An MS Nautica passenger takes a selfie with traditional Carnival characters during the launch of the Cruise Ship Complex, Dock Road on November 15. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

CHAIRMAN of Tourism Trinidad Ltd (TTL) Cliff Hamilton said the company continues to prioritise the enhancement of the visitor experience as it seeks to attract more visitors to the island.

Speaking at the launch of Destination Trinidad’s 2024-2025 cruise season at the Port of Spain Cruise Ship Complex on November 15, Hamilton said Trinidad was unique in some of the experiences it offered to cruise-ship passengers.

“Trinidad and Tobago is the only Caribbean destination to offer dedicated tourism ambassadors to assist cruise passengers when they are exploring Port of Spain and environs. These ambassadors provide a warm personalised experience, allowing visitors to experience TT’s genuine hospitality.”

He said TTL continues to facilitate numerous training programmes geared towards building and empowering stakeholders to ensure improvement in the reputation of the destination.

“Over the past fiscal year, TTL executed several training sessions that assisted over 230 people across six tourism sector stakeholder groups within five communities. Areas of focus include service and security awareness, community-based tourism enterprise workshops and tour-guide excellence training.

>

“We’ve also made significant strides in marketing and promotion, through campaigns such as our Always in Season initiative. This showcases TT’s unique blend of year-round cultural experiences, which includes its natural beauty and culinary delights, all of which sets us apart as a sought-after destination.”

The launch of the season was marked by the inaugural visit of the Oceania Cruises MS Nautica to Destination Trinidad.

Hamilton said the traditional crest-exchange ceremony which took place between the shipmaster of MS Nautica and local officials symbolised the warm welcome to the destination and reflected the spirit of partnership that underpinned TTL’s work.

“We deeply value the relationships we’ve built with our cruise-line partners and we look forward to strengthening our connections in years to come.

"We again welcome those cruise visitors who have been here before: thank you for your support in promoting Destination Trinidad, and we look forward to your ongoing patronage.

"To our new visitors to TT, we are honoured to welcome you and trust that this maiden boat will be the start of many happy returns.”

In a release on November 19, TTL’s CEO Cornell Buckradee said TTL focuses on delivering exceptional visitor experiences.

"From the moment passengers arrive, our goal is to ensure their stay is seamless, enjoyable, and memorable. Through our cultural offerings, captivating attractions and unmatched hospitality, we turn first-time visitors into lifelong advocates for our destination.

“These visitors are more than tourists; they become ambassadors for Destination Trinidad, sharing their positive experiences with global networks."

>

He said the cruise sector is a promising avenue for economic growth and positive community impact.

"Every cruise call is a gateway to economic growth, job creation and invaluable exposure for our local tour operators, artisans, taxi drivers and small businesses.”

Port Authority (PATT) CEO Marcia Charles-Elbourne said the authority generated over $5 million in revenue during the 2023/2024 cruise ship season.

“Last year the Port Authority supported cruise ship operations and welcomed 78,146 passengers in Trinidad and 103,969 passengers in Tobago. This year we are looking forward to working with all relevant stakeholders and agencies to ensure a successful 2024/2025 season.”

She said for the first time, the authority had achieved the Works and Transport Ministry’s mandate for a dedicated cruise berth for cruise vessels.

“The authority has expended the sum of $26 million to undertake the relocation of the Cabo Star (domestic ferry) and all domestic cargo operations from the cruise ship facility. That means this is the first time we can tell all cruise vessels: Come to Port of Spain whenever you like, the berth is all yours.”

The 2024-2025 cruise season will feature 20 calls from 11 cruise lines, including six inaugural visits. Prominent lines such as Seabourn/Carnival Corporation, Oceania Cruises, Seven Seas Cruises, Princess Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd will call on Trinidad this season. Royal Caribbean’s EPIC is set to make five consecutive visits during Carnival and Princess Cruises will make four calls.

Hamilton said the cruise achievements were possible because of the strategies TTL and its international and island partners employed.

“This inaugural visit is a testament to the hard work and strategic vision of Tourism Trinidad Ltd in its ongoing effort to position TT as a premier cruise destination, not only in the Caribbean but also among global destinations.

>

“Our team has worked tirelessly, including attending major international tradeshows, showcasing our unique tourism products and ensuring the destination meets the high standards expected by international cruise visitors.”