New TTPFL season kicks off December 6

AC Port of Spain captain Duane Muckette receives the trophy after his team won the TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) title earlier this year. - Photo courtesy TTPFL's Facebook Page

The 2024/2025 TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) season will kick off on December 6 with a doubleheader at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground.

The new TTPFL season was launched on November 19 at NAPA, Port of Spain.

Former champions Defence Force Elite will face Miscellaneous Police FC in the opening game of the season at 5 pm. Two hours later, Terminex La Horquetta Rangers meet Caledonia AIA.