Moonilal to CoP: Probe collapse of extortion cases against cops

Dr Roodal Moonilal, Oropouche East MP, during the debate on a motion to appoint five people to the Police Service Commission on November 18. - Photo courtesy Office of the Parliament

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal has called on Commissioner of Police (CoP) Erla Harewood-Christopher to investigate the circumstances which led to the dismissal of criminal charges against seven police officers.

The officers, who were accused of extorting a group of Sangre Grande businessmen, were discharged by Master Sarah de Silva of the High Court on November 18, because the police failed to comply with court directives, including the timely preparation and prosecution of the case.

De Silva discharged the seven – Insp Dayal Ramlakhan, Cpl Shaheed Khan, PCs Davanan Ragbir, Macai Joseph, Cleon Smith, Jason Osouna and SRP PC Rayon Charles – on November 18.

The charges were dismissed under Section 3.5(2) of the Criminal Procedure Rules 2023, which empowers the court to take such action when procedural non-compliance disrupts the justice process.

De Silva had issued instructions to the police in preparation for the case, but these were disregarded without explanation. A stand-in police prosecutor could not explain or respond to the defence attorneys’ application for the case to be dismissed.

De Silva had given directions for submitting the file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and filing and disclosing witness statements by November 8 and November 15, in time for the November 18 status hearing.

None of the police complainants – the officers who charged the seven – were at the virtual hearing.

The Professional Standards Bureau charged the seven officers in April 2023 with misbehaviour in public office by corruptly appropriating money – over $100,000, seized as an exhibit during a police exercise.

A statement from the police at that time said they were accused of multiple offences.

In a statement on November 19, Moonilal described the dismissal of charges because of the prosecutor's no-show as a gross travesty of justice.

He said, "It is even more scandalous that this mockery of the judicial system has taken place in the midst of a crime epidemic and allegations of corruption against several police officers."

Moonilal added these events happened shortly after a recent survey by the Police Service Commission (PSC) showed an overwhelming majority of citizens lacked faith in the police.

He warned this coulderode to the ground any residual trust in the police service."

Moonilal noted the House of Representatives approved the nominations of new members of the PSC on November 18.

"This new PSC must call the CoP to answer on this matter. Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher must state whether she has initiated disciplinary charges against the relevant police officers."

Failure to do so, he said, would indicate "that it is business as usual with the former accused officers."

Moonilal also called for an independent enquiry into the absence of the prosecutor from the court hearing.

"The pertinent authorities should indicate how many criminal charges have collapsed in recent times due to prosecutors' non-attendance, and what steps have been taken to remedy the untenable situation."

Moonilal repeated that the CoP "has a critical national responsibility to take appropriate and decisive action on this disturbing and shameful matter."