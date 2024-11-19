Miracle Ministries win Coca-Cola Intercol zonal double

Miracle Ministries celebrate their victory against Holy Faith Convent Couva during the SSFL Coca-Cola Intercol Girls' Central Zone final at the Ato Boldon Stadium on November 18, in Balmain, Couva. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

MIRACLE Ministries Pentecostal High School celebrated two Central zone football titles at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Balmain, Couva on November 18 winning the Coca-Cola boys and girls Intercol titles.

In the first match, Miracle Ministries romped to an 8-1 win over Holy Faith Convent, Couva to claim the girls’ crown. In the second match, Miracle defeated Chaguanas North Secondary by a 4-2 margin.

In the first half of the boys’ final, there were no clear-cut chances in the opening ten minutes as the goalkeepers had little to do.

Daniel Blacks of Miracle attempted an ambitious effort in the 15th minute from 35 yards out, but his shot was struck over the crossbar. A minute later, Chaguanas North goalkeeper Necose Moore parried a 30-yard shot to safety as Miracle Ministries started to control proceedings. Kyle Holder’s dribbling ability was on show for the entire match as Chaguanas North struggled to keep him quiet. Blacks also kept the Chaguanas North players busy with his ability on the ball.

In the 29th minute, Miracle were rewarded for their dominance. Holder dribbled past two defenders and with goalie Moore coming off his line he just poked the ball under him to make it 1-0.

Miracle Ministries doubled their advantage in the 40th minute when Holder evaded a few defenders and crossed the ball to Aaron Clement, who headed it into the net.

Against the run of play, Chaguanas North won a penalty and Moore ran to the next end of the field to convert the penalty. Goalkeepers don’t often take penalties for their team, but Moore stepped up confidently to slot it home in the 44th minute. The goal-scoring chances in the first 20 minutes of the second half were few and far between, but in the 56th minute Isaiah Mitchell could have extended the lead for Miracle but his shot from distance went over the bar. Chaguanas North continued to battle as they went in search of an equaliser. In the 70th minute, Chaguanas North levelled the contest with a special effort.

Israel Outar got around two defenders and unleashed a bullet that beat Miracle Ministries goalkeeper Kieron Guy.

The equaliser gave Chaguanas North confidence as they started to string passes together.

However, nine minutes later Miracle Ministries went back in front through Keon Codrington. Attempting a cross, Codrington’s cross deflected off a Chaguanas North defender and into the net.

There was still time for another brilliant individual effort. In the 84th minute, Mitchell curled a free kick from just outside the 18-yard box around the wall and sealed the match 4-2 for Miracle.

Kyanna Isaac was the star in the girls’ final, which was played at the same venue as the boys’ final. Isaac scored four goals to lead Miracle Ministries in the match. Anya Virgil scored twice and the pair of Gabriella Lemaza and Amiya Cumberbatch scored one each.

Danna Pacheco got a consolation goal late in the match for Holy Faith Convent.

