Kamla tells men: No shame in asking for help

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says men and boys should never feel ashamed to ask anyone for help if they are experiencing challenges.

She made this comment in her message for International Men's Day, observed on November 19.

Persad-Bissessar said this is an occasion to pay tribute to "the men of our nation who dedicate their efforts to the enrichment, upliftment and enhancement of our society."

She added that fathers, sons and brothers all play vital roles in making society a better place for all.

Persad-Bissessar agreed with the view that men and boys, like women and girls, are victims of mental burdens, abuse and inequitable circumstances.

"To date, men and boys remain victims of bullying, assault, murder, and suicide, and I urge all men to never feel ashamed to reach out for necessary help."

She said it is important for "men from all walks of life to become more involved in mentoring the male youth, both within their families and in the wider community, by helping fight, eradicate and erode the epidemic of violence in our nation – in our schools, communities and the heinous acts of domestic violence."

She added, "May we always remember, too, that strong, progressive democracies are built when both men and women respect and accept their differences and work towards complementing each other, to create a more productive, humane, prosperous and harmonious society."