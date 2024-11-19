Digital Transformation Ministry, UTT collaborate on cyber security

Stakeholders from the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the UTT after a memorandum of understanding between the two organisations was signed to advance cyber-security training and collaboration at UTT's Tamana Campus on October 24. In photo are, front row from left, Sasha Ali-Khan, Prof Stephen Joseph, Prof Clément Imbert, Dr Solange Kelly, Dayle Connelly, back row from left, Charles Bobb-Semple, Prof Yufei Wu, Cory Belfon, Dorwin Manzano, Albert Chow, Wayne Nakhid, and Allan Nelson. -

THE Ministry of Digital Transformation (MDT) and the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at advancing cyber security training and collaboration.

The ceremony, held at UTT’s Tamana Campus on October 24, marked a step toward enhancing the nation’s cyber security capabilities and creating new opportunities for local talent in the field.

Wayne Nakhid, national chief digital officer at the MDT, said the MOU is an important milestone in strengthening TT’s cyber security infrastructure. He reiterated the ministry’s commitment to fostering local talent and securing the digital landscape.

"This partnership represents a crucial step in advancing cyber security services and highlights our dedication to protecting the nation’s digital infrastructure."

The MOU outlines several initiatives aimed at improving the cyber security skills of the local workforce. These include courses, real-world projects, and internships. The partnership will also focus on research and the development of innovative cybersecurity

solutions to further enhance the nation’s digital security.

Attending the event were Prof Emeritus Clément Imbert, chairman of the board of governors at UTT: Cory Belfon, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Digital Transformation; and Prof Stephen Joseph, acting president of UTT.

In his remarks, Imbert lauded the collaboration between MDT and UTT, stressing the importance of the partnership in bolstering TT’s cybersecurity capabilities.

He discussed the success of a pilot collaboration earlier this year, where UTT delivered a live, instructor-led training course, Introduction to Cyber Security.

Imbert said the course saw an average of 110 participants per session, with 91 per cent expressing satisfaction and 95 per cent saying they would recommend the programme to others. Describing the data as positive results, Imbert said it demonstrated UTT’s ability to deliver training that blends theoretical knowledge with practical application.

He also highlighted the support from both MDT and UTT, which has been instrumental in the programme’s success.