Charles: Kamla will not pick UNC 'rebels'

Naparima MP Rodney Charles. - File photo

OUTGOING Naparima MP Rodney Charles has predicted UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar will not choose four incumbent UNC MPs who have publicly questioned her ability to lead the party to victory in the next general election.

Those MPs are Rushton Paray, Anita Haynes-Alleyne, Dinesh Rambally and Dr Rai Ragbir.

All of them filed nominations in March to stand for re-election in their respective constituencies of Mayaro, Tabaquite, Chaguanas West and Cumuto/Manzanilla.

Charles, who has also questioned Persad-Bissessar's ability to lead the UNC to victory, announced last year he will be retiring from electoral politics.

In a statement on November 19, Charles said it was clear that given Persad-Bissessar's "penchant to punish," Rushton Paray, Anita Haynes-Alleyne, Rai Ragbir and Dinesh Rambally would not be selected as candidates for the upcoming general election.

This, he argued, clearly put Mayaro at risk, given Paray's popularity in the constituency.

Charles warned that swing voters in the marginal constituencies "will be looking on and taking notes."

He also warned the UNC is certain to lose San Fernando West if it does not allow Haynes-Alleyne to stand for re-election, saying her St Joseph Convent alumnae in that constituency will not look kindly on the party if she is treated badly in the selection of candidates.

He gave Paray, Haynes-Alleyne, Rambally and Ragbir some advice, ahead of UNC screenings, which have not happened to date.

"Present yourselves stoically for screening, take the humiliation, insults and disrespect which are sure to come your way. Do not make it easy for our party to deselect you by saying that you voluntarily withdrew your nomination."

Charles said the four still have vital roles to play in the UNC, even if other party members believe otherwise.

He told them, "By putting yourself up you will be playing your part in ensuring that the UNC at least has a chance; maybe, to present the best version of itself to the electorate as its best hope for victory in the next general election."

Charles based his prediction of his four colleagues not being selected as candidates on his argument that Persad-Bissessar is promoting divisiveness in the UNC, removing anyone who opposes her and keeping certain loyalists close.

He said such a strategy will not help the UNC to win the election.

Charles urged Persad-Bissessar to follow the Prime Minister's example when it comes to promoting inclusiveness in a political party.

"On diversity and inclusiveness Keith Rowley rates an A minus in the way he leads his party, while Kamla Persad-Bissessar at best gets a C minus."

Charles recalled “raging bull” allegations former prime minister Patrick Manning made against Rowley before the 2010 election.

He said it is instructive that Manning's son Brian, Dr Amery Browne and Pennelope Beckles-Robinson, are now key players in the PNM with Rowley at the helm.

Charles said Browne and Beckles-Robinson had been loyal to Manning and opposed to Rowley in the past.

"While Rowley has largely ensured a united PNM with all the synergies involved, Kamla Persad-Bissessar has adopted a different approach which promotes absolute loyalty and total obedience which serve to preserve her 'opposition leadership for life' status, as her detractors would say."

He said there is still time for Persad-Bissessar to give the UNC a chance to win the election, if she adopts a more pragmatic approach and mends fences with those party members who have questioned her leadership.

"It is not too late for a redemption song."

But Charles repeated the current chances of the UNC winning the next election are not good.

"With a united base, overt support from the one percent and deep inroads into the younger, more educated generation of the UNC base, the PNM seems, unless derailed, on track not to lose."