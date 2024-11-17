Tunapuna week to focus on culture, community

Flashback: Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation chairman Josiah Austin and CEO Kofi Chapman cut the ribbon at Constantine Park, Macoya Road, to officially open Tunapuna Week 2023. - FILE PHOTO/Angelo Marcelle

THE Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation (TPRC) is celebrating Tunapuna Week, a week-long celebration honouring the cultural heritage and progress of the community.

The festivities will begin on November 17 with an interfaith service at St Charles RC Church, followed by a series of community-based activities and cultural showcases under the theme Our Heritage, Our Knowledge, Our Progress.

Chairman of the TPRC, Josiah Austin, described this year’s celebration in a WhatsApp message as an action-packed week designed to highlight the diversity, talent and resilience of the people.

After the church service, a military parade will take place along Eastern Main Road, with a reception to follow at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua. On November 18, a business breakfast will be held at the National Racquet Centre, featuring keynote speakers including Paula Gopee-Scoon, Minister of Trade and Industry; Ramon Gregorio, president of the Greater Tunapuna Chamber of Industry and Commerce and Austin.

A Senior Citizens Brunch will be hosted on November 19 at the Upper El Dorado Community Centre. On November 20, the focus will shift to the civic awards and gala reception at the Centre of Excellence in Macoya, where several individuals and organisations will be honoured for their outstanding contributions across various fields.

These include the Cultural Visionary Award, which will be presented posthumously to Roy Cape, as well as the Entrepreneurial Excellence Award, the Educational Impact Award, the Sporting Excellence Award, and awards for individuals in the fields of Innovation and Science.

Additionally, the Youth Achievement Award and Youth Development Award will be presented, alongside the Environmental Stewardship Award. The corporate sector will also be recognised with the Corporate Social Responsibility Award and the Youth Agrivision Award, both of which celebrate businesses that have made a positive impact on the community.

The evening will also include the Spirit of the Region Award, celebrating the contributions of several individuals, with two major surprises planned for the ceremony.

On November 21, the Community Enhancement Project will take place along Waterfall Road in Maracas/St Joseph. The following day, November 22, will feature a health fair at TPRC Services at Constantine Park in Macoya, followed by the staff cookout competition and an aerobic burnout session.

On November 23, the Miss Tunapuna/Piarco Pageant will be held at Bishop Anstey East High School in Trincity.

The week will conclude on November 24 with a 5K road race, starting at Eddie Hart Savannah, running to UWI, St Augustine and back. The festivities will wrap up with a grand cultural showcase and closing ceremony at the corner of Eastern Main Road and Centenary Street.