Tobago’s underwater landscape features on National Geographic

The Plume is a special online photo essay showcasing Tobago by National Geographic explorer and photographer Thomas Peschak. -

TOBAGO has been showcased in two National Geographic features.

In a news release on November 14, Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd (TTAL) said, "We are pleased to share that the unspoilt island of Tobago has been featured in National Geographic’s newest documentary, Expedition Amazon.

"National Geographic also unveiled a special online photo essay titled The Plume, showcasing the island’s striking beauty beneath the surface through the captivating lens of noted National Geographic Explorer and Photographer, Thomas Peschak."

TTAL said, In a journey that spanned the entire Amazon River Basin – from the icy 20,000-foot peaks of the Nevado Ausangate Mountain in the eastern Andes of Peru to its freshwater plume that reaches as far as the Caribbean islands, the unspoilt shores and vibrant reefs of Tobago present a stunning finale to National Geographic’s newest documentary, Expedition Amazon.

Expedition Amazon, it said, is the culmination of a two-year scientific exploration of the Amazon River Basin. Led by seven teams of National Geographic explorers under the Rolex and National Geographic Perpetual Planet Amazon Expedition, this new, ground-breaking documentary unearthed some of the region’s most unique wonders, including its connection to the renowned reefs of Tobago.

“I’ve never seen blue sponges in my life,” said Angelo Bernardino, National Geographic explorer and ecologist, while exploring some of Tobago’s most unique dive sites.

“A lot of marine life that we see here may be directly dependent on the food that is delivered by the Amazon River plume,” explained Bernardino during his exploration of the famous Japanese Gardens off the coast of Tobago’s Goat Island.

“And that translates into a completely different marine ecosystem…here, you have reefs that are dominated by sponges,” added National Geographic explorer and photographer Thomas Peschak.

Known by many as a diver’s paradise, Tobago boasts over 50 well-established dive sites, including the London Bridge Arch in Charlotteville, the Kelleston Drain off the coast of Little Tobago, Angel Reef in East Tobago and the Mount Irvine Wall and Kariwak Reef to the west of the island. Thick with sponges, corals and the largest known brain coral in the western hemisphere, divers can expect to find a vast array of marine life including moray eels, lobsters, sea horses, barracudas, tarpons, rays and the world-famous leatherback turtle.

Director of marketing and communications at TTAL Jason Antoine said: “As one of the Caribbean’s hidden gems, Tobago remains a destination waiting to be discovered by many. With our reefs now featured in National Geographic, we hope to welcome more divers and travellers eager to experience their beauty first-hand. National Geographic's spotlight on Tobago’s mesmerising underwater landscape captures the essence of our natural allure, showcasing why Tobago should be on everyone’s travel list.”

"National Geographic’s recognition of Tobago further propels the island’s unique tourism offerings on the global stage, providing travellers, explorers and viewers around the world with a vibrant view of a rich dive experience that takes you beyond the ordinary," the TTAL release said.

Expedition Amazon is now streaming on Disney Plus, Hulu and NGTV: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCjFWTp2J_k.

The Plume online photo essay, "showcasing the island’s striking beauty beneath the surface through the captivating lens of Peschak" can be viewed at: https://www.nationalgeographic.com/into-the-amazon/the-plume.

