Licensing Authority fails to prosecute traffic offence, case dismissed

- File photo

A CHAGUANAS MAGISTRATE last week dismissed a traffic summons because the Licensing Authority failed to prosecute the case.

Magistrate Duane Murray dismissed the charge of failing to surrender a driving permit after being disqualified against Renwick Roger Lewis of Gasparillo.

Lewis was issued the summons in April. The matter came up for hearing three times in the Chaguanas magistrates court and had to be rescheduled because the prosecution needed a file and the licensing officer who issued the summons was not attending court.

On November 12, Lewis’s attorney Sumayya Dupraj complained. She also said her client earned his living as a driver.

Murray agreed and dismissed the case.

Before being summoned, Lewis received a letter from the authority in September 2023 stating that he had accumulated ten demerit points and that his permit would be suspended for six months.

The demerit points related to breaches of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act for failing to wear a seatbelt in 2023 and 2022 and speeding in 2021.