House to debate nominees for Police Service Commission on Monday

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE House of Representatives will meet on November 18, to debate five nominees proposed as members of the Police Service Commission.

The Order Paper lists the nominees as Dr Wendell C Wallace, Annika Fritz-Browne, Ethel Hector-Berkeley, Roger Babooram and Ian Kevin Ramdhanie, the latter being a member of the former commission.

The Prime Minister will move motions to approve each of these nominations. Once approved the members will serve for three years.

The Constitution says commission members must be variously "qualified and experienced in the disciplines of law, finance, sociology or management."

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds confirmed to Newsday on November 16 that MPs would debate the nominations on November 18.

The term of the former commission members – retired judge Judith Jones, Maxine Attong, Maxine King, Rajiv Persad, and Ramdhanie – expired on November 15.

The names will come to the House as notifications from the President after consultation with the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader, in line with section 122 of the Constitution.

The commission is responsible for the appointment and oversight of a Commissioner of Police and three deputy commissioners.

The House will also debate the Finance Bill to provide up to year-end a waiver of any penalties and interest on sums owed under the Registration of Clubs Act, National Insurance Act, Income Tax Act, Value Added Tax Act, Stamp Duty Act, and the Property Tax Act.