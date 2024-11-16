Heading for gridlock in Port of Spain

THE EDITOR: Ever since former Port of Spain mayor Louis Lee Sing’s traffic control plan for St James and Woodbrook in 2012 was short-lived, nothing has been devised or implemented 12 years later and thousands of more vehicles on the roads.

What are the authorities waiting on? A massive gridlock one day soon to finally realise that something has to be done? It doesn’t affect those who can put on their siren and use their outriders to clear the way for them, but what about the average driver and passenger?

Check how many more cars were brought on the road since Lee Sing’s plan, with no foresight and no change. Where are we really heading?

W DOPSON

Woodbrook

