Contract for St George's College repairs to be awarded November 18

St George's College, Barataria. FILE PHOTO/ANGELO MARCELLE -

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly says the contract for repair works to address sewer issues at St George’s College will be awarded on November 18 and the work is estimated to take two-three days to complete.

Gadsby-Dolly was responding to an urgent question from Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein about the closure of the school on Wednesday due to sewer difficulties in Parliament on November 15.

“St George’s College Barataria was one of an estimated six schools that experienced sewer difficulties in the past week. In the case of St George’s College, the damage that occurred was a severe choke on the 13th and the school was closed early to safeguard the health and safety of staff and students.

“The works have been scoped and approved, the contractor should be awarded on Monday November 18 and the work is estimated to take approximately two-three days to complete.”

Hosein asked if the contract could not be awarded over the weekend so the students and staff could go back to school earlier. The question was not answered as the time for urgent questions ended.

Gadsby-Dolly said no discussion has been held with TTUTA about excessive heat in classrooms as the issue had not been raised by the union with the ministry. She was responding to a question in Parliament from Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh.

She said, “The Education Ministry has re-issued the relevant circular memorandum to schools to remind administrators and teachers of measures that can be employed to mitigate against excessive heat. The issue has not been raised by TTUTA with the ministry and therefore no discussions with TTUTA have been convened in the recent past.”

In response to a question from Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes-Alleyne, Gadsby-Dolly said 20,000 book grants had been disbursed in fiscal 2024.

“The number of applications received in fiscal 2024 was 26,967. The number of applicants qualified and approved with complete and verified documentation in fiscal 2024 was 20,000, and the number of grants disbursed in fiscal 2024 was 20,000.

She said applicants who did not submit all the necessary documentation or the required amendments to their initial submissions in fiscal 2024 were given the opportunity to provide those and complete their applications.

“Consequent on the submission of additional documents and information, 3,345 additional applicants for 2024 grants have become eligible. These additional payments will be made in fiscal 2025 as soon as funds are available.”