Beloved pasta

Pasta can be light and healthy, or substantial and meaty. -

Pasta is one of the most searched foods on the internet and one of the most photographed on Instagram. No surprise there, it's one of the foods we are all in love with.

It can be light and healthy, or substantial and meaty. It is economical and a great favourite of all. One thing that is certain it is very easy to prepare and in case you have not realised it, we grace our Sunday lunch table weekly with our very own macaroni pie.

Bon appetite!

Mediterranean pasta salad

1 300-gram package of penne pasta, boiled and drained according to package directions

1 lb small or medium shrimp, cleaned and deveined

1 tsp minced garlic

½ cup Greek black olives

1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

2 large tomatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

1 cucumber, peeled and cut into ½-inch dice

½ cup Feta cheese, crumbled

½ cup chopped fresh herbs, chives, parsley, basil, chadon beni

Dressing:

¼ cup red wine vinegar

½ cup olive oil

1 tsp dried oregano

salt and black pepper to taste

pinch sugar

Marinate shrimp with garlic, salt and pepper for about 15 minutes.

Steam shrimp for about 8 minutes until curled and pink.

Remove from steamer and cool, refrigerate.

Combine all the ingredients for the dressing and blend well.

Place pasta and shrimp into a large salad bowl; add olives, pepper, tomatoes, onion and cucumber.

Pour on dressing and toss well.

Gently fold in feta.

Add fresh herbs and serve.

If not serving right away, do not add herbs, cover and refrigerate.

Add herbs before serving.

Serves 6 to 8

Pasta Norma

1 lb penne pasta

1 medium-sized eggplant

1 tsp salt

¼ cup olive oil (more if needed)

1 tbs chopped garlic

½ tsp pepper flakes

1 14-oz tin chopped tomatoes

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

sea salt to taste

chopped fresh parsley, basil or tarragon

freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Boil pasta in plenty of salted water according to package directions.

Slice eggplant into ½-inch thick slices and sprinkle salt over slices, leave for 15 minutes, rinse and pat dry.

Heat 2 tbs olive oil in a medium-sized saucepan, add garlic and pepper flakes, when garlic begins to turn golden add the tomatoes with the juice or sauce.

Stir, cover and simmer for about 10 minutes stirring occasionally.

Taste and adjust seasonings.

Now heat the balance of the olive oil in a frying pan, fry eggplant slices until golden brown in colour on both sides.

Repeat until all the eggplant has been fried, do not drain on paper towels, simply remove to a plate.

Slice the eggplant into strips, add to warmed tomato sauce.

Toss pasta with eggplant and tomato. Add fresh herbs and toss.

Serve with grated Parmesan and a drizzle of olive oil.

Serves 4

Lasagne

1 recipe tomato sauce

12 lasagna sheets

8 ozs mozzarella cheese, grated

1 bunch fresh parsley, chopped

2 tbs olive oil

6 cloves garlic, minced

1 onion, chopped

1 lb ground beef

1 tub ricotta cheese

2 eggs

¼ cup grated parmesan cheese

nutmeg, salt and pepper

Heat oil in a saucepan, add onion and garlic, add beef and cook until no longer pink.

Add this to tomato sauce and simmer, season with salt and pepper to taste.

Combine ricotta cheese, eggs and parmesan, season with nutmeg salt and pepper.

Add parsley and stir.

Place a small amount of meat sauce at the bottom of the lasagna dish, place lasagna sheets on top, do not overlap.

Cover with another layer of sauce, then cheese.

Top with another layer of lasagna sheets, sauce, and cheese.

Top with a layer of lasagna sheets, and sauce.

Spread the ricotta mixture over the top, and cover with sheets.

Top with remaining sauce and cheese.

Preheat oven to 350F

Bake for 20 minutes remove and cool slightly before serving.

Serves 6 to 8

Italian tomato sauce

1 28-oz can tomatoes

1 carrot, peeled and chopped finely or grated

1 large onion chopped

4 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped

2 tbsp olive oil

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 tsp sugar

fresh basil or 1 tsp dried Italian herbs

Preparation:

Make the sauce by heating olive oil in a heavy saucepan, add onion and garlic and sauté until fragrant, add carrots and cook for 5 minutes longer.

Add tomatoes and break with the spoon.

Season with salt, pepper and add sugar. Add basil and continue to stir.

Cover and simmer the sauce for about 1 hour stirring occasionally.

Taste and adjust seasonings.

