Tragarete Road, Port of Spain post office closed as workers protest

The head office of the Trinidad and Tobago Postal Service (TTPost) at Golden Grove Road, Piarco. - File photo by Roger Jacob

PEOPLE who went to the Tragarete Road, Port of Spain office of TTPost earlier this morning were met with a closed front door and a notice saying the office "will be closed today, Friday November 15th, 2024, due to circumstances beyond our control."

Several people complained that they had received calls on November 14 telling them to collect their passports at this office, but when they turned up to do so, the doors were locked.

The Tragarete Road branch is one of the main collection points for people who have applied for US visas.

"I had planned to travel next Wednesday, so this means I will have to be back here early Monday morning," a man told Newsday.

Postal workers and their union began a march from the Aranguez Savannah to the Ministry of Finance, Independence Square, Port of Spain at 10 am today (November 15) to highlight several unresolved issues.

