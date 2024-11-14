Heritage, Staatsolie partner to build resilient Caribbean energy sector

Heritage CEO Erik Keskula. -

IN its quest to build a resilient Caribbean energy sector, Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd (Heritage) welcomed a high-level delegation from Suriname’s national oil company, Staatsolie Maatschappij Suriname NV (Staatsolie), at its corporate head office on October 23.

Co-ordinated by the National Energy Corporation of TT Ltd (National Energy), Staatsolie’s delegation visit included strategic meetings and site tours with key stakeholders across the country’s energy sector, according to a Heritage statement.

It said the visit was part of its ambition to enhance knowledge exchange and capacity building between the two nations.

Staatsolie’s visit followed the recent renewal of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Heritage and Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd.

The MoU emphasises collaboration in four primary areas such as exploration and production; training and development; environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and trading and storage.

>

Aligned with the broader MoU signed on July 6, 2023, between both governments, Heritage said the visit also reinforces a mutual commitment to sustainable energy cooperation.

Heritage CEO Erik Keskula was among the representatives who met with the team from Staatsolie, National Energy and officials from the Energy Ministry.

"This renewed MOU represents a shared vision for sustainable energy development across the region. By combining our expertise, we open new pathways for growth and strengthen our region’s standing in the global energy arena.

"This collaboration highlights both countries' dedication to building a resilient Caribbean energy sector," said Keskula.