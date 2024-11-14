Green Screen to hold awards, Freetown performance

Freetown Collective's Muhammad Muwaki, left, and Lou Lyons -

Three winning filmmakers of the Very Short Shorts Mobile Film Competition (VSS) will be announced on November 14 during the award ceremony of the Green Screen Environmental Film Festival.

The VSS offered budding filmmakers an opportunity to submit their one-minute films, exploring the connections between the changing climate and various aspects of human existence. Winners of the overall jury award, youth jury award and people’s choice award will receive cash prizes, a media release said.

The ceremony will be held at the Garden Theatre at Queen’s Hall, St Ann's from 6 pm. Following the awards, there will be an acoustic musical performance by Freetown Collective. Launching its 2025 Carnival experience, Welcome To Freetown, which will have sustainability at its core, the band will deliver an intimate concert experience, the release said.

Now in its 14th year, the Green Screen Film Festival is made possible by lead sponsor the National Gas Company (NGC), supporting sponsor Republic Bank Ltd, and the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) and partners Freetown Collective and the Canadian High Commission. As the only festival of its kind in the English-speaking Caribbean, Green Screen is a leader in bringing environmentally themed films, lectures, workshops and panel discussions to many communities throughout the country, to drive environmental education, impact change and spur dialogue in meaningful ways.

Green Screen founder and director Carver Bacchus highlighted the importance of the VSS and film festival.

"We're very proud of how the competition has grown over the years, with a consistent level of participation and quality. The storytelling around sustainability always demonstrates our unique Caribbean perspective in these issues and we're hoping to expand the programme in the future. Eventually we want to be able to support the development of quality documentaries and narrative films on a rolling basis," Bacchus said in the release.

Tickets for the event are available for purchase via greenscreentt.com on Island e Tickets.